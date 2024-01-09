Celebs And Viral

SA reacts to Nigerian poverty minister suspended for allegedly stealing public funds

'Today we laugh about it, tomorrow we appoint one,' said one social media user about pandemic corruption in Africa.

Poverty. Freedom Day

Picture: iStock

South Africans have flooded social media with reaction to Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspending his poverty minister for alleged corruption, throwing shade at SA’s own electricity minister.

AFP reported humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation minister Betta Edu is accused of diverting N44 billion (about R933m) of public funds meant for the poor, into a private bank account. This is despite her promising to deal with corruption.

She was suspended on Monday, and the country’s authorities told to investigate the matter, just days after another senior official was suspended over corruption charges.

ALSO READ: Corruption is everywhere, and affects everyone

The president was accused by opposition parties of overseeing “unprecedented treasury looting”, but his spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale said he was committed “to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability”.

The suspension had many on social media shocked, with one user saying it was evidence of African leaders failing.

“Minister of poverty in Nigeria and minister of electricity here in South Africa shows how we lack leadership in Africa in an attempt to initiate more unnecessary ministers to chow money meant to improve the lives of the public.”

ALSO READ: Experts critical: Ramaphosa ‘skirts impact of graft’

Nkosinathi Romeo Makhubu said: “There’s no difference between a poverty minister and minister of electricity”, while Fhumulani said they were the “same vibe”.

“Stealing from the poor is one of the most heartless and evil things any human being can do,” she added.

Another user warned: “Today we laugh about it, tomorrow we appoint one.”

Additional reporting by AFP

