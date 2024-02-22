Celebs And Viral

By Lineo Lesemane

22 Feb 2024

SABC rubbishes reports that Thuso Motaung has been fired

Motaung joined Lesedi FM in 1983.

Thuso Motaung

Legendary radio host, Thuso Motaung. Picture: Lesedi FM website

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has denied claims that Lesedi FM presenter Thuso Motaung was fired.

This after News24 reported on Wednesday, that the veteran radio presenter was let go with immediate effect.

The publication claimed that Motaung was absent from his midday programme, Jwale Ke Nako, on Wednesday, and would no longer grace the airwaves with his popular Sunday gospel show, Makgulong a Matala.

SABC says Motaung has has been temporarily unscheduled

In a statement released on Thursday, the public broadcaster clarified that Motaung had not been dismissed but temporarily unscheduled for operational reasons.

“Mr Thuso Motaung has been temporarily unscheduled for operational reasons and will be back on his programme after two weeks. Mrs Mamontha Motaung is also not dismissed nor is she suspended as it has been falsely reported.

“The SABC would like to reiterate that while the Corporation is accountable to the public on various corporate issues, it is imperative to note that it will not discuss any matters pertaining to the employer-employee relationship in the media and public space,” the station said.

Motaung’s contributions to Lesedi FM have been significant over the years, since joining the radio station in 1983.

The news of his alleged departure has set tongues wagging on social media and here are a few reactions:

