Daily news update: Ramokgopa on load shedding, Thabo Bester’s prison life, Lesufi defends Nasi iSpani

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has defended the president’s remarks amid intense load shedding, while details about convicted rapist Thabo Bester’s life behind bars have surfaced.

Additionally, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has backed the Nasi iSpani youth recruitment programme.

News Today: 12 February 2024

‘What’s meant by embarrassment?’ – Ramokgopa defends Ramaphosa’s Sona remarks and load shedding ‘coincidence’

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture; Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has blamed ramped-up Eskom’s maintenance for the devastating Stage 6 power cuts, promising lower load shedding stages next week.

Ramokgopa held a media briefing on Sunday, accompanied by Eskom’s head of generation Bheki Nxumalo.

The minister assured South Africans that the generating units are expected to stabilise by Wednesday after boiler tube leak issues.

Continue reading here

Sex with a guard for R1k & poison if you know too much: ‘Life’ in prison with Thabo Bester

Convicted rapist Thabo Bester appears virtually in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 16 May 2023. Photo: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Thabo Bester appeared to be a senior figure in an elaborate prison syndicate that allegedly ran drug, money laundering, and sex operations behind bars, with claims those who raised questions or suspicions were poisoned.

Bester, who was initially convicted of murder and two counts of rape after luring women via Facebook, was serving a life sentence when he escaped from the Mangaung maximum-security prison in 2022 by setting his cell alight.

Continue reading here

‘When I electioneer, you will see me wearing a black, green and gold cap’ – Lesufi defends Nasi iSpani

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi dismissed suggestions that the Nasi iSpani youth recruitment programme is an election campaign as the country heads to the polls this year.

Lesufi addressed 32 000 young people at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Sunday.

Speaking to the SABC on Sunday, Lesufi said the Gauteng government intervened because their contracts had come to an end.

Continue reading here

SABC execs suspended for hiding multi-million rand profit share with contractor- report

Photo: Michel Bega.

The careers of three SABC executives are on the line after an investigation reportedly found that they did not disclose a 7.5% profit share clause with service provider Discover Digital.

Group chief operating officer Ian Plaatjies, group executive for video entertainment Merlin Naicker and group executive for sales Reginald Nxumalo were said to have been suspended on Monday following a legal opinion from law firm Werksmans.

Continue reading here

R4 000 a month for pensioners and the disabled: The EFF’s plan for social grants

Sassa beneficiaries outside Sophiatown Shoprite in Johannesburg, 3 August 2021, to collect grant payments. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The EFF has vowed to double social grant payments if elected into power, saying the future of the country depends on looking after its young people.

Party leader Julius Malema launched its election manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

The event took place just months before South Africans head to the polls, with the date of elections set to be announced within the next two weeks.

Continue reading here

Sexually transmitted infections on the rise in Gauteng – here are the areas seeing increases

Photo: iStock

The Gauteng Department of Health has raised the alarm about increasing sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the province.

According to the department, of the 167,109 males who went to its hospitals and clinics between April and December, 67,400 of them were treated for Male Urethritis Syndrome (MUS), a sexually transmitted infection.

Continue reading here

‘Only a fool doesn’t change their mind’, says Khumalo after Bafana AFCON success

Hugo Broos believes Bafana players’ displays in the Ivory Coast may attract the interest of European clubs. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo says he is happy that Bafana coach Hugo Broos has proved himself, despite getting a lot of criticism when he was appointed senior national team coach.

Khumalo, however, says it was within South Africans’ rights to question the appointment of Broos during that time, as football is a game of opinions.

Continue reading here

