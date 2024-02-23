Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

23 Feb 2024

10:36 am

Umhlobo Wenene presenter dies on her way from a colleague’s funeral

The radio station lost three colleagues this month only.

Umhlobo Wenene

Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Noluthando Simiya. Picture: X

Tributes continue to pour in for Umhlobo Wenene’s esteemed presenter and actor, Noluthando Simayi.

She was popularly known for her portrayal of the character Nosiseko in the radio station’s weekday soapy, Ithini Na Lento.

Simayi died in a car accident on Saturday after attending the funeral of the writer of Ithini Na Lento, Sonwabo Yawa.

Yawa passed away earlier this month on 6 February. On the same day, Umhlobo Wenene’s former host, Reverend Rweqana, who was known for hosting programmes such as Ngenan Emasangweni Ngendumiso, also passed away.

ALSO READ: Putco Mafani remembers much-loved Umhlobo Wenene’s late Reverend Rweqana

Condolences to the Simayi family

As tributes continue to pour in for Simayi, Loyiso Bala, the station’s business manager, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Simayi family and wished those injured in the accident a speedy recovery.

“The latest news of the passing of our colleague has left a further void in our hearts as we were still mourning our two colleagues whom we buried last week.

“Amid this sad news, we are left distraught, and we appeal to the listeners and fans to remain steadfast and offer support to the station by keeping the affected families in their thoughts and prayers during this trying time,” he said.

Acknowledging Simayi’s significant contributions, Bala emphasised her dedication to upholding the SABC‘s public service mandate through her work on Ithini Na Lento.

He said Simayi artfully brought the character of Nosiseko to life and informed, educated, and entertained through tackling various issues that affect society.

“Through her remarkable portrayal of Nosiseko for 10 years, she managed to tell an impeccable story in an authentic manner, and her legacy will endure through the cherished memories she leaves behind,” Bala added.

NOW READ: SABC rubbishes reports that Thuso Motaung has been fired

Read more on these topics

death South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC Limited (SABC) UMhlobo Wenene FM

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News WATCH: NSPCA frees tigers from Boksburg home
South Africa ‘He took the spear and stabbed himself with it’: Mbalula on Zuma and MK party
Local News Chaos at Roodepoort public meeting as member allegedly pulls gun on chairperson
News Malema tells Hlophe: ‘We should meet soon and plot the way forward’
Rugby Best of the URC: We pick SA players form team

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe