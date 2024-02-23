Umhlobo Wenene presenter dies on her way from a colleague’s funeral

The radio station lost three colleagues this month only.

Tributes continue to pour in for Umhlobo Wenene’s esteemed presenter and actor, Noluthando Simayi.

She was popularly known for her portrayal of the character Nosiseko in the radio station’s weekday soapy, Ithini Na Lento.

Simayi died in a car accident on Saturday after attending the funeral of the writer of Ithini Na Lento, Sonwabo Yawa.

Yawa passed away earlier this month on 6 February. On the same day, Umhlobo Wenene’s former host, Reverend Rweqana, who was known for hosting programmes such as Ngenan Emasangweni Ngendumiso, also passed away.

Condolences to the Simayi family

As tributes continue to pour in for Simayi, Loyiso Bala, the station’s business manager, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Simayi family and wished those injured in the accident a speedy recovery.

“The latest news of the passing of our colleague has left a further void in our hearts as we were still mourning our two colleagues whom we buried last week.

“Amid this sad news, we are left distraught, and we appeal to the listeners and fans to remain steadfast and offer support to the station by keeping the affected families in their thoughts and prayers during this trying time,” he said.

Acknowledging Simayi’s significant contributions, Bala emphasised her dedication to upholding the SABC‘s public service mandate through her work on Ithini Na Lento.

He said Simayi artfully brought the character of Nosiseko to life and informed, educated, and entertained through tackling various issues that affect society.

“Through her remarkable portrayal of Nosiseko for 10 years, she managed to tell an impeccable story in an authentic manner, and her legacy will endure through the cherished memories she leaves behind,” Bala added.

