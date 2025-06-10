SA’s Amapiano DJ duo TxC wins BET award

The awards were held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, USA, on Monday night.
DJ duo TxC (Left: Clairise Hefke, Right: Tarryn Reid). Picture: Instagram/@____.txc.____
Congratulations are in order for South African Amapiano duo TxC following their big win at the 2025 BET Awards.
The prestigious awards were held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, USA, on Monday.
The DJ duo, consisting of Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke, won the Best New International Act award.
TxC was nominated alongside other Mzansi music heavyweights, Dlala Thukzin and Maglera Doe Boy.
Also nominated in the same category were international stars such as Ajuliacosta (Brazil), Abigail Chams (Tanzania), Amabbi (Brazil), Dr. Yaro (France), KWN (United Kingdom), Merveille (France), Odeal (United Kingdom), and Shallipopi (Nigeria).
The duo hails from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. The childhood best friends previously told CNN that they grew up listening to Amapiano, and their career began in 2019 as two friends sharing their favourite tracks on a balcony.
“We always knew that it wasn’t going to be your usual 9 to 5, but something that we built together,” said Tarryn Reid.
ALSO READ: Dlala Thukzin reflects the international rise of Amapiano with BET nomination
BET Awards 2025: Winners List
Album of the Year
GNX — Kendrick Lamar
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
WINNER: SZA
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown
Best Group
Future & Metro Boomin
Best Collaboration
“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Doechii
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar
Video of the Year
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist
Leon Thomas
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“Rain Down on Me” — GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Viewer’s Choice Award
“Residuals” — Chris Brown
Best International Act
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
BET Her
“Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker
Best Movie
Luther: Never Too Much
Best Actor
Denzel Washington
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo
Young Stars Award
Blue Ivy Carter
Sportswoman of the Year
Angel Reese
Sportsman of the Year
Jalen Hurts
NOW READ: Amapiano vocalist Thatohatsi loses voice due to ‘unexpected’ illness