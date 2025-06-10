Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

SA’s Amapiano DJ duo TxC wins BET award

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

6 minute read

10 June 2025

01:42 pm

The awards were held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, USA, on Monday night.

TxC

DJ duo TxC (Left: Clairise Hefke, Right: Tarryn Reid). Picture: Instagram/@____.txc.____

Congratulations are in order for South African Amapiano duo TxC following their big win at the 2025 BET Awards.

The prestigious awards were held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, USA, on Monday.

The DJ duo, consisting of Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke, won the Best New International Act award.

TxC was nominated alongside other Mzansi music heavyweights, Dlala Thukzin and Maglera Doe Boy.

Also nominated in the same category were international stars such as Ajuliacosta (Brazil), Abigail Chams (Tanzania), Amabbi (Brazil), Dr. Yaro (France), KWN (United Kingdom), Merveille (France), Odeal (United Kingdom), and Shallipopi (Nigeria).

The duo hails from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. The childhood best friends previously told CNN that they grew up listening to Amapiano, and their career began in 2019 as two friends sharing their favourite tracks on a balcony.

“We always knew that it wasn’t going to be your usual 9 to 5, but something that we built together,” said Tarryn Reid.

ALSO READ: Dlala Thukzin reflects the international rise of Amapiano with BET nomination

BET Awards 2025: Winners List

Album of the Year
GNX — Kendrick Lamar

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
WINNER: SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown

Best Group
Future & Metro Boomin

Best Collaboration
“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Doechii

Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist
Leon Thomas

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“Rain Down on Me” — GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Viewer’s Choice Award
“Residuals” — Chris Brown

Best International Act
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

BET Her
“Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker

Best Movie
Luther: Never Too Much

Best Actor
Denzel Washington

Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo

Young Stars Award
Blue Ivy Carter

Sportswoman of the Year
Angel Reese

Sportsman of the Year
Jalen Hurts

NOW READ: Amapiano vocalist Thatohatsi loses voice due to ‘unexpected’ illness

Read more on these topics

BET Awards

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Could Helen Zille be what’s best for Joburg?
Weather More snow and biting cold ahead this week
News Snow hits parts of South Africa: Road closures, travel restrictions in place [PICS]
News UPDATE: Tragic turn after missing aircraft disappears in KZN Midlands
Opinion Cartoon of the day: 9 June 2025

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp