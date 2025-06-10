SA’s Amapiano DJ duo TxC wins BET award

The awards were held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, USA, on Monday night.

Congratulations are in order for South African Amapiano duo TxC following their big win at the 2025 BET Awards.

The DJ duo, consisting of Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke, won the Best New International Act award.

TxC was nominated alongside other Mzansi music heavyweights, Dlala Thukzin and Maglera Doe Boy.

Also nominated in the same category were international stars such as Ajuliacosta (Brazil), Abigail Chams (Tanzania), Amabbi (Brazil), Dr. Yaro (France), KWN (United Kingdom), Merveille (France), Odeal (United Kingdom), and Shallipopi (Nigeria).

The duo hails from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. The childhood best friends previously told CNN that they grew up listening to Amapiano, and their career began in 2019 as two friends sharing their favourite tracks on a balcony.

“We always knew that it wasn’t going to be your usual 9 to 5, but something that we built together,” said Tarryn Reid.

BET Awards 2025: Winners List

Album of the Year

GNX — Kendrick Lamar

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

WINNER: SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Chris Brown

Best Group

Future & Metro Boomin

Best Collaboration

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Doechii

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist

Leon Thomas

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Rain Down on Me” — GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Viewer’s Choice Award

“Residuals” — Chris Brown

Best International Act

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

BET Her

“Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker

Best Movie

Luther: Never Too Much

Best Actor

Denzel Washington

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo

Young Stars Award

Blue Ivy Carter

Sportswoman of the Year

Angel Reese

Sportsman of the Year

Jalen Hurts

