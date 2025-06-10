Amapiano vocalist Thatohatsi loses voice due to ‘unexpected’ illness

Thatohatsi was scheduled to perform at the Red Bull Symphonic this past weekend.

Vocalist Thato Raphadi, popularly known as Thatohatsi, has issued an apology after missing several performances this past weekend.

Among other gigs, the Uhambo hitmaker was scheduled to perform at the sold-out Red Bull Symphonic on Saturday, 7 June.

However, Thatohatsi said she was unable to attend due to an unexpected illness that left her without her voice.

“I, Thatohatsi, regret to inform you that due to an unexpected illness, I have temporarily lost my voice and was unable to perform at the Red Bull Symphonic, Market@theSheds, and Drama Hatfield PTA, scheduled for 7 June,” she wrote in a statement.

The singer added that she is committed to finding a resolution once she has recovered.

“I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to the event organisers, their sponsors, and my supporters. I truly appreciate your understanding during this challenging time.

I am committed to rescheduling or working with the promoters to find a suitable alternative once I have recovered. I can’t wait to see you all soon.”

Thatohatsi: The Amapiano rising star

Thatohatsi shot to fame with her hit single Xolele, which went viral on TikTok.

She is a rising Amapiano music star, hailing from Payneville, in Springs, south of Johannesburg.

Thatohatsi has been featured by some of the biggest names in the Amapiano scene, including Kelvin Momo, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Mellow, and Sleazy.

Her strong musical foundation was built through singing in her church choir and taking part in community performing arts initiatives.

