Solange Knowles opens up about battle with multiple chronic illnesses

In 2017, Solange cancelled her performance in South Africa, citing an autonomic disorder.

American singer-songwriter Solange Knowles has recently revealed that she has been living with three chronic illnesses since her diagnosis in 2018.

The Sound of Rain hitmaker stated that in 2018, she was diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), and Sjögren’s syndrome.

Knowles was responding to an Instagram post by model and musician Shaun Ross, who has been vocal about his struggle with Long COVID and POTS.

“Sending you so much love and strength, Shaun, and to everyone in the comments struggling with the debilitating, confusing, and lonely symptoms of POTS.

“I was diagnosed with POTS, Sjögren’s syndrome, and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) in 2018, and I really relate to not wanting your health to be your identity,” she said.

The 38-year-old singer also acknowledged the support she received from the dysautonomia community, specifically mentioning the organisation Dysautonomia International.

She added: “I feel truly grateful for the spoonie community for holding me down during my times of complete uncertainty. Sending an abundance of love your way!”

ALSO READ: Martin Scorsese to tell The Beatles’ story 50 years after band’s first visit to the US

Solange’s South Africa performance cancellation

In 2017, Knowles withdrew from performing at Afropunk in South Africa due to her battle with an autonomic disorder.

In her lengthy Instagram post, Knowles said she was not sure how much she wanted to share but felt it was important to let her South African fans know why she was cancelling.

“The past five months I have been quietly treating and working through an autonomic disorder. It’s been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me… Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all.

“It’s a complicated diagnosis, and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended flight and for doing a rigorous show right after,” she said.

Very very excited to bring in my New Year in Johannesburg, headlining @afropunk ▪️ pic.twitter.com/CDV7SvstEd May 11, 2017

NOW READ: Gqeberha bus driver bags half a million on controversial SABC reality music show