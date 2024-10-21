Gqeberha bus driver bags half a million on controversial SABC reality music show

In June, The Citizen reported that Ushuni Womhlaba is accused of stealing Zasuka Entertainment’s idea of a TV show created by Mbongeni Ngema.

Thandikhaya Magayiyana, better known as Joliza Bhacasoul, was announced as the winner of uShuni Womhlaba Season 1. Picture Supplied

A Gqeberha primary school bus driver has won the first season of the controversial music show Ushuni Womhlaba amid a looming summons against the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

“We should be ready with the summons by Friday. It’s a big case, we want to teach SABC a lesson,” Mark Roth told The Citizen before Ushuni Womhlaba‘s final episode.

In June this year, this publication reported that Ushuni Womhlaba was accused of stealing Zasuka Entertainment’s idea of a TV show titled Zasuka Traditional Music Talent Search By Mbongeni Ngema.

Roth, who is Mbongeni Ngema’s former manager, is one of the creators of Zasuka’s TV show, together with Ngema, Moipone Khaoli, Sam Ncokazi and Charles Khoza.

The reality show is premised on finding the best talent in three Mzansi music genres Maskandi, Scathamiya and Mbaqanga.

The recently wrapped up Ushuni Womhlaba is eerily similar to Zasuka Entertainment’s show that was pitched to the SABC just months before.

Roth doesn’t believe that their case is jeopardised by the ending of Ushuni Womhlaba.

“According to the lawyer, it shouldn’t challenge our chances. First, we wanted to sue them for an amount, but our advocate advised that we don’t do that,” said Roth on Monday.

“He said what if we sue them for 30 million and they made 200 million? With this case we have now, they have to show the books openly to us and show us all their income.”

Ngema’s dream shattered

68-year-old Ngema passed away in a head-on collision in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape on the evening of December 27 last year.

“Mbogeni was so excited about this show, he was passionate about this idea and was excited when the SABC invited us for the pitch,” averred Khaoli.

Zasuka Traditional Music Talent Search By Mbongeni Ngema’s pilot episode was hosted by child star Siphiwe Mtshali.

Zaskua Entertainment claims it has spent R290 000 in the development, shooting and marketing of the show’s pilot episode. The show hosted auditions last April at Durban’s The Bat Centre.

In December last year, the public broadcaster invited Zasuka Entertainment to pitch.

“We have great pleasure in informing you that your proposal Zasuka has been selected for a SABC 1 pitching session that will be held on 19 December 2023,” states the invitational letter which The Citizen is in possession of that was signed off by the Head of Content Lala Tuku.

In February this year the SABC’s Acting Head of Content: Video Entertainment Tshilidzi Davhana, in a letter informed Zasuka Entertainment that the show wouldn’t be picked up.

Among the reasons given to the company for the unsuccessful pitch were that Zasuka’s show format lacks structure and scale, and the creative direction is not clear.

The broadcaster also said the finance plan requires further clarity; that there was no indication of the financial requirement from the SABC, or clarity regarding additional financial funders.

The SABC was also concerned that the Zasuka production team was highly inexperienced for the intended format and would need to partner with an experienced producer for a show of this magnitude.

The letter of regret came with recommendations, should they wish to re-submit their pitch.

“Concept needs further development with a clear creative treatment detailed series overview and episodic breakdown per differentiated phase of the reality offering – auditions, boot camp/elimination rounds and live finale stages etc. Once it has been sufficiently developed, the production house can re-submit.”

Zasuka’s 20-page proposal is clear in how the show should be run, its judges, prize money and detailing what will happen in each of the 13 episodes of its first season.

Neither the SABC nor the show’s creators, Thabo Mphelo Films responded to The Citizen’s questions.

Bus driver to muso

Thandikhaya Magayiyana, better known as Joliza Bhacasoul, was announced as the winner of uShuni Womhlaba’s inaugural season, claiming the half-a-million grand prize.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity to share my music with South Africa. I will continue to honour our musical heritage and make my mark as an artist,” averred the reality show winner.

“This might just be the end of my career as a school bus driver as I embark on my journey as a professional musician.”

Second place was awarded to Lindo Jay Music (Lindokuhle Mthimunye) who walked away with R300,000.

Third place was given to Gudaazi (Mthobisi Gudazi), whose energetic and innovative performances brought a unique flair to the competition. He won R200,000.

