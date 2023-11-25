‘This tops it all – what an honour’: Somizi Mhlongo left speechless over special gift

The artist whose cracked glass portrait of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi went viral after the Boks won the Rugby World Cup, has now also given media personality Somizi Mhlongo his flowers.

South African media personality and television presenter, Somizi Mhlongo, was left speechless on Saturday morning when artist SK Original, real name Sandile Kgaphola, revealed his cracked glass art tribute to him on social media.

Taking to the comments section, Somgaga expressed his gratitude to the talented artist.

“In my 50 years of living. I’ve received gifts. Won awards. But this tops it all. What an honour. [You’re] not just a talent. [Your] art is spiritual. It can only be God that can anoint [you] like this. [You are your] ancestors wildest dreams. Thank u so much,” the actor wrote.

After being tagged numerous times in the comments section on SK Original’s post sharing the artwork of Somizi, the socialite shared the video clip on his Instagram account as well.

“I’m hardly speechless. Thank u @sk_original_rsa for the honour. What a gift. What a God given anointed talent,” he captioned the post.

Other famous art tributes

Apart from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and now Somizi, SK Original has also created beautiful cracked glass portraits of South African actress, model and presenter Pearl Thusi, late South African rapper Riky Rick, Amapiano duo Major League Djz and South African actress Thuso Mbedu.

In April he created a beautiful portrait rug of South African singer and dancer Robot Boii. The artwork immediately caught South African DJ, producer, media personality and businesswoman DJ Zinhle’s eye who wanted SK to make one for her husband Murdah Bongz.

More about SK Original

SK Original is an all-round visual artist in South Africa. According to a report by Bona, the artist specialises in an art style that comes in the form of customised art rugs, drawing of pencil portraits, broken glass artwork and other forms of art.

According to his Linkedin profile, he studied at CTU Training solutions from 2021 to 2023.

