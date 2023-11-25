WATCH: Tamia and Andile Mpisane finally show off their new baby

The couple welcomed their second bundle of joy on 20 September 2023.

Musician and football player Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia Mpisane have finally shared footage of the latest addition to their family with their social media fans.

The couple, who already share a one-year-old daughter, Miaandy, together, announced the birth of their second baby girl last week.

“It is with immense joy and gratitude that we announce the arrival of a precious blessing in our lives, Messiah Shauwn Junior Mpisane who made a surprise arrival on the 20th of September 2023.

“This little one has filled our hearts with an overwhelming sense of love and happiness, reminding us of the miracles and blessing from the Messiah,” Andile captioned a short video clip of him and Tamia walking with their new baby at home.

Named after grandma

Andile also revealed how they chose their baby girl’s name, saying that she was also named after her grandmother, Royal AM football club owner, Shauwn ‘Mamkhize’ Mkhize, who encapsulates qualities they admire and would like to pass on to their daughter.

“Shauwn is a symbol of resilience, drive, and determination. With this name, we honour the strength and unwavering spirit that runs through generations in our family,” the new father explained.

He also said that their daughter’s first name, Messiah, holds a profound meaning, resonating deeply with the hopes and dreams they have for her.

“In its essence, Messiah represents a chosen one, a saviour, or a deliverer. We have given this name to our beautiful daughter as she entered this world with a purpose – to radiate light, love, and compassion to all those she encounters,” Andile wrote.

Tamia and Andile Mpisane’s prem baby reaches 2-month milestone

Proud new mommy, Tamia took to Instagram earlier this week to share some special moments they have shared with their baby girl as they celebrated her turning two-months-old.

She also penned a beautiful message to her newborn.

“My Angel on earth… you are growing way too quickly. The peace you bring to our lives is unmatched. When I look into your eyes, I know that God exists. My water breaking early and being in labour for 2 days, I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you so much my girl, you are everything I’ve ever prayed for and May God continue to protect your life,” Tamia shared.

