WATCH: Social media buzzing about Spice Girls’ reunion (video)

Social media erupted with excitement as fans rejoiced over the long-awaited reunion of the five Spice Girls, with many flooding Beckham's post with comments expressing their delight.

Victoria Beckham captioned this picture on Instagram: “The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses! xxx”

The Spice Girls made a rare reunion appearance over the weekend, gathering all five members at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday bash. Set at Oswald’s, an exclusive London club, the event drew A-listers such as Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsay.

During the festivities, Beckham and her fellow Spice Girls – Geri Halliwell-Horner, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, and Emma Bunton – delighted guests by belting out their classic hit Stop and showcasing the iconic choreography from their 1997 album Spiceworld, reports The Guardian.

David Beckham, Victoria’s husband, shared his excitement on Instagram, capturing the moment as he watched with glee. “I mean, come on,” the 48-year-old former footballer exclaimed in his caption.

Victoria expressed her joy in the comments, declaring, “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife.” The hashtag pays homage to the Spice Girls’ hit song released during their 1990s peak, according to the BBC.

ALSO READ: Spice Girls come together to celebrate Pride Month

Social media erupted with excitement as fans rejoiced over the long-awaited reunion of the five Spice Girls, with many flooding Beckham’s post with comments expressing their delight.

“David, you are the best social media manager out there, thank you for giving the people content,” one wrote.

“The moment the entire planet has been waiting for,” wrote another.

“How my daughter feels about Taylor Swift is how I feel about these girls,” a third person said.

Some fans took their enthusiasm a step further, urging the band to consider embarking on a tour again. One fan even made a playful plea, asking, “Can we have a word about transporting this to Glastonbury please?”

The pop group came together in 1994 and by 1996 had the world at their feet with their hit Wannabe.

The Spice Girls are one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. The group split up in 1998.