Anti-Putin billboard falls after EFF demands removal

By Citizen Reporter

A billboard urging for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin if he comes to South Africa in August, has been taken down.

The giant signboard between Midrand and Pretoria urged for President Cyril Ramaphosa to execute the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant of arrest for Putin over allegations of war crimes in Ukraine.

Putin is expected in South Africa, the host of the next Brics summit attended by leaders of member countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in August.

ALSO READ: When considering Putin’s visit, SA needs to look at why the ICC issued arrest warrant

Freedom of expression? ’24 hours to remove billboard’ – EFF

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Tshwane had alleged the billboard contravened the municipality’s by-law on outdoor advertising and requested Tshwane to remove it within 24 hours.

“We understand that freedom of expression is an important value in our society, but we won’t tolerate this. The EFF in Tshwane is giving you [Tshwane mayor] 24 hours to remove this billboard. READ MORE Russian President Vladimir Putin insist on coming to SA - report

‘Successful campaign’ – Avaaz

Speaking to Rekord, Avaaz spokesperson Amy Musgrave said the signboard had been removed after a successful campaign last week.

“The billboards were erected by Avaaz on 31 May and were removed earlier this week.”

Avaaz, is a US-based nonprofit organisation that promotes activism on issues such as climate change, human rights, animal rights, corruption, poverty and war-like conflict.

The billboards were put up along the N1 and R21 highways between Johannesburg and Pretoria, as part of a 14-month-long campaign to see Putin arrested.

Billboard, by-law and Russian military support

The EFF in Tshwane, however, threatened to remove the giant signage last week.

EFF Tshwane chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu celebrated the billboard’s recent removal.

“The billboard erected by agent provocateurs does not comply with the municipality’s by-law on outdoor advertising.

“Standard procedure requires billboards to be approved by the economic development department, yet according to information at our disposal, the billboard was not approved by the municipality.”

Ramabodu alleged that the billboards did not represent the majority of Pretoria’s residents’ attitude towards Putin.

“The majority of African residents in the municipality never suffered amnesia to the point of forgetting the role of Russia in providing military support to South Africans during the dark days of apartheid.”

ALSO READ: Russian President Vladimir Putin insists on coming to SA – report

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink had also dismissed suggestions that the metro used ratepayers’ money to erect the billboards.

An Avaaz petition has since garnered more than 500 000 signatures calling on the South African authorities not to host Putin.

Brink this week denied Tshwane was footing the bill for the billboards.

“Tshwane has more pressing problems than Putin: If there is an arrest Putin billboard in the city, Tshwane hasn’t paid for it.”

Brink said outside advertising was usually paid for by private companies and organisations.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Arrest Putin’ billboards not funded by ratepayers – Tshwane mayor

Putin’s visit a ‘make-or-break moment for S’s moral compass’

Senior legal officer at Avaaz, Ruth Delbaere, said: “Putin’s visit would roll out the red carpet for a wanted war criminal.

“This is a make-or-break moment for South Africa’s moral compass.

“It has a chance to stand with the oppressed – or turn its back on them and side with a man responsible for the abduction of thousands of children. If Putin’s trip goes ahead and he leaves a free man, it’ll be a victory for impunity everywhere.”

She said the digital billboards were designed to be seen by droves of commuters and cabinet members, who frequently used the routes.

Edited by Cornelia le Roux.

This article originally appeared in Pretoria Rekord and was republished with permission. Read the original article here.

NOW READ: Govt has no plans ‘yet’ to move Brics summit to another country – Ntshavheni