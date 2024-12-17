Sussex’s holiday card features rare picture of their children with their striking red hair

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a rare glimpse into their family life with their 2024 holiday card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card was posted on X by the British writer Omid Scobie on Monday. His post stated, “The Sussexes share highlights of their year on the 2024 Archewell holiday card”.

Scobie is well-known for his work on the royal family. This includes the biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

The card included several photos, including a rare one of the Sussex’s children, five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet.

In the picture, the siblings are seen from behind, running towards their parents, holding their arms open for a hug. They both inherited their father’s striking red hair.

The card includes the message, “On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation. We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year.”

The multi-photo card also features images from the couple’s visits to Nigeria and Colombia this year.

The Sussexes share highlights of their year on the 2024 Archewell holiday card: pic.twitter.com/8GBeNwM2Eb — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 16, 2024

Harry talks about life in California Life and mental health

The card was released after Harry’s interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin, founder and editor of DealBook, at The New York Times DealBook Summit earlier this month.

After retiring from his senior role in the royal family in 2020, Harry and Meghan moved to California. When Sorkin asked if the family intended to stay, the Duke of Sussex replied, “I do. I really enjoy living here and raising my kids here. It feels like the life my mum wanted for me.”

Harry added that he could do things with his kids that he couldn’t do back in Britain. “This is huge to them, and I am hugely grateful to live in Montecito.”

He was candid about his views on the media while also discussing mental health therapy and his late mother, Princess Diana.

Watch the interview here:

