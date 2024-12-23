Sleep debt and how napping can be good for you

'We need to shift the mindset from sleep being a luxury to it being a necessity.'

Life’s a yawn if you don’t get enough sleep and, according to research published across the internet, South Africans rank amongst the most tired folk globally.

According to a Stellenbosch Business School study and a World Health Organization (WHO) paper on burnout, published earlier this year; Mzansi’s people may be diligent workers, but at a substantial opportunity cost.

With late nights, early mornings, and a relentless work culture, sleep has become a casualty of modern life. The statistics are sobering, said chief executive of modular mattress and pillow company Sloom.

According to the Stellenbosch Business School study, one in three adults don’t get enough sleep and 36% of workers face extreme daily stress. Women aged 18-25 are particularly affected, with 56% reporting burnout.

“It’s not just about feeling tired,” he said. “The hustle culture and long hours have pushed sleep to the back burner, and that’s impacting our health, well-being, and economy.”

The WHO reported that sleep debt costs the economy billions every year in absenteeism, accidents, and loss of productivity. “It affects every aspect of our lives, from mental health to productivity.”

Sleep deprivation costs economies billions

Dr Karine Scheuermaier of the University of Witwatersrand Sleep Laboratory previously told The Citizen that sleep deprivation or disorders can be the root cause of several dangerous conditions.

“There are several cognitive impairments that could occur when not getting enough sleep. Obesity, hypertension, and diabetes may develop or worsen, and the risk of a stroke increases significantly in the highly prevalent sleep disorder known as sleep apnoea.

Also read: Numerology and life by numbers

Mediterranean countries have long since been proponents of the siesta, or afternoon nap. Psychologist and medical practitioner Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys said that a bit of daytime shuteye is an excellent idea. He said, “Napping is very good for you.”

“There was a huge study that also showed the cardiovascular benefit of napping. This, over and above the usual tiredness and productivity or medical related impact of sleep deprivation.”

The science backs him up. A Nasa study revealed that a 26-minute nap increased pilot alertness by 54%. Other research shows that short naps can lower blood pressure, enhance resilience to stress, and even outperform caffeine. Yet, in a culture where 35% of workers check emails on leave and 32% eat lunch at their desks, time for a power nap seems almost strange.

Sleep patterns disrupted

Dr. Redelinghuys added that disrupted sleep patterns often begin when toddlers transition to school and can continue throughout life. “South African schools also start much earlier in the morning than other countries. I think the precedent to rise early is ingrained in children, where ideally people will only become tired a few hours after the sun sets. Our sleep schedules are a bit out of whack since childhood.”

Kemp said that to raise awareness of what he believes is a growing problem, Sloom has created a cheeky WhatsApp bot to start raising awareness of the challenge facing every South African’s rest. The Nap bot is a playful, yet impactful idea where one can message

“I need a nap” to a dedicated WhatsApp number and receive a legitimate-sounding excuse in their choice of English, Afrikaans, isiZulu, or isiXhosa. These pre-recorded voice notes are designed to give people a moment to step away from work and recharge, or siesta.

But of course, employers took the idea too seriously and rather than acknowledge a possible wellness challenge, as was the bot’s intent, companies criticised Sloom for encouraging deception.

“The Nap bot isn’t about deceiving employers,” Kemp countered. “It’s about highlighting how dire the situation has become. The fact that so many people find this relatable shows how much we need to rethink rest and wellness in the workplace.

“We naturally experience a dip in energy between 1pm and 3pm. A quick nap during that time can make a huge difference.”

Kemp said that he hoped the Nap bot would encourage South Africans to rethink their approach to rest, both at home and in the workplace.

“We need to shift the mindset from sleep being a luxury to it being a necessity,” he said. “Employers who prioritise employee wellness will see the benefits in productivity and morale.”

Now Read: The dark, austere beauty of Goth