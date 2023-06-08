Tbo Touch promises 25K to high school kids in Soweto in honour of Youth Day

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Like the uncle at family gatherings who makes a hoard of promises to nieces and nephews after guzzling a couple, Tbo Touch has promised to giveaway R25 000 to a scholar from Soweto and a scholarship at the University of Cape Town or Wits University in honour of Youth Day.

“June 16 is a very important day for all South Africans and those in the diaspora too,” says the radio personality in a video.

“This special day, as South Africans, we are honouring the youth of 1976. This year if you are in high school, between Grade 10 and Grade 12 – we’ll be hosting you at Zodwa Khoza Foundation in Diepkloof,” said Touch.

Opportunities for youth

Tbo Touch, whose real name is Thabo Molefe said the high school students who qualify can get the R25 000 if they win a debating competition to be held on the holiday.

“My executive team at Replenishment Concert said ‘listen, we also have to load in a scholarship’ so I’m excited we’ve got a partnership with UCT and Wits University where we are fully paying a scholarship for that learner who’s coming from the Soweto community,” said Touch.

The Zodwa Khoza Foundation (ZKF) is a non-profit company, which was founded in 2011, aimed at supporting youth, women, the elderly and child headed households.

It was founded in honour of soccer boss Irvin Khoza’s late daughter, Zodwa, who lost her battle with HIV in 2006. She was Orlando Pirates’ brand manager.

Tbo Touch expanding his brand

Tbo Touch is set to launch his luxury estate company Touch Mansions Properties on 8 June.

“At Touch Mansions, we aim to redefine luxury living by providing bespoke, one-of-a-kind experiences. We combine timeless elegance with cutting-edge technology to create extraordinary living spaces that surpass expectations.

“We are committed to setting new standards of excellence in the industry and delivering unrivalled luxury to our discerning clients,” said Touch in a statement.

“Our desire to create Touch Mansions was born out of a passion for reimagining luxury living. We saw an opportunity to elevate the real estate industry by infusing it with innovation, sophistication, and a commitment to unparalleled quality.”

