LISTEN: Will Pirates throw the book at assault convict Lorch?

By Jonty Mark

Thembinkosi Lorch’s future at Orlando Pirates and in professional football was thrown into doubt this week, when he was found guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibala in September 2020.

Pirates issued a vague statement on Wednesday, saying they were waiting for Lorch to provide details on the conviction, having previously believed the matter had been resolved by anger management sessions that Lorch attended.



Ahead of that statement, in this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark and football writer Sibongiseni Gumbi sat down to discuss whether Pirates would act by suspended or indeed sacking Lorch, now that he has been found guilty.



Pirates have been vocal about their stand against Gender Based Violence (GBV) and as such their initial statement seems more than a little tame.

More Chippa coaching madness



In this week’s Podcast, we also take a look at Chippa United’s decision to hire Morgan Mamilla, and wonder whether he will even make the first game of the new season, given Chippa Mpengesi’s trigger-happy tendencies.



And we look at Bafana Bafana’s upcoming Afcon qualifier against Morocco, with both sides having already qualified for the finals in the Ivory Coast early next year.

Please note that this podcast was recorded before Pirates’ statement and before Hugo Broos announced his Bafana Bafana squad on Thursday.

You can listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall Podcast right here.