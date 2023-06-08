Basetsana Kumalo’s defamation case against Jackie Phamotse back in court

By Lineo Lesemane

Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo’s criminal defamation case against Jackie Phamotse is back in court.

According to EWN, senior prosecutor Yusuf Baba has wrapped up his cross-examination of Jackie, and the matter is ready for closing arguments.

The case has reportedly been postponed to 20 June for closing arguments because Phamotse’s lawyers told the court they need time to read the transcripts.

In July 2010, Randburg Magistrates Court granted the Kumalos a protection order against Phamotse after it found that her tweet about “a media mogul” and her husband allegedly being involved in a gay sex tape resulted in speculation that the couple in question was the Kumalos.

Jackie to release her 10th book

Phamotse is gearing up to publish her 10th book. Taking to her social media platforms, the award-winning author said she worked hard on the book and is excited that it is finally ready for publication.

“We are seven days away from publishing my 10th book. We have come a long way. Seeing the production and quality control process is always thrilling. I have worked extremely hard, but this moment takes all the pain away. #BAREV” she tweeted.

So overwhelmed with joy! I can’t believe it’s here 🥺

We worked so hard,man https://t.co/5dsLKkZj4r pic.twitter.com/KzehjQf74F— Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) June 7, 2023

Best-selling author

In 2021, Jackie announced the release of her five books − two adult books and three children’s books.

The same year, her book titled I Tweet What I Like was a number one-selling book at Exclusive Books. Celebrating her big moment on Twitter, she encouraged people to read.

“The world doesn’t need more panic. Life must go on! No one cares about how you feel, people have things to do, and pity parties don’t grow anyone. Sorry, but life must move. When all of this ends, you would have gained nothing because every day you sit and do nothing!

“Go lose weight, read, study, work, and get a new skill! Do something man. We all see what’s happening but watching from the sidelines won’t help. Try to get into a positive routine. Study! You have wasted so much time already,” she added.

