Thabo Rametsi teams up with Charlize Theron on comic series ‘Imbokodo’ to honour Africa’s warrior women

The comic series aims to honour the great warrior women of Africa

Kalushi star Thabo Rametsi and his business partner Thabiso Mabanna have collaborated with South African global star Charlize Theron for their comic series, Imbokodo.

Co-founded by Rametsi, an award-winning actor, and corporate finance strategist Mabanna, the series aims to honour the great warrior women of Africa – legendary figures like Nandi, Nzinga, Modjadji, Llinga, Amina, Nehanda, and the many strong queens who shaped history and continue to inspire people.

The series collaborates with Theron’s newly launched media venture, Secret Menu, alongside industry heavyweights like Dawn Olmstead, Beth Kono, and AJ Dix, aiming to adapt the series into a scripted format.

Theron said she and her team were thrilled with the series idea from the moment they were introduced to it.

“When Thabo and Thabiso from Nguniverse Studios first brought us this idea, we were so impressed with the epic scope and emotional depth of the world they created, centred around incredibly powerful female African warriors.

“We knew we had found a perfect home in Dark Horse when they recognised the same potential in Thabo and Thabiso’s unique vision. As our company’s first foray into publishing, we couldn’t have asked for better creative partners, and we can’t wait for the world to meet the indomitable warrior women of Imbokodo.”

Rametsi said the project isn’t just about creating a comic series but about immortalising African mythology and history in a way that resonates with audiences worldwide.

He added: “Having a partner as dedicated to bringing diverse stories to life as we are has elevated Imbokodo to a new level.”

ALSO READ: Thabo Rametsi on the importance of telling African stories and being inspired by fatherhood

About the series

The storyline unfolds in a land plagued by war among the Badimu tribes, set a thousand years later in Ndawo, which remains fragmented into competing empires.

As a brutal conflict rages, mysterious disappearances of young girls from the Monomotapa empire cast a dark shadow over the land.

Enter Queen Nyameka and the Imbokodo, Ndawo’s fiercest warriors, who are tasked with uncovering the truth behind these vanishing girls, all while a nameless woman searches for her missing sister.

Imbokodo #1 is available in local comic shops, with Volume #2 set for release on 12 February 2025, followed by Volume #3 on 9 April 2025, and the grand finale, Volume #4, on 4 June 2025.

NOW READ: ‘Go back to where you came from!’ – Trevor Noah on death threats [VIDEO]