Eddie Redmayne confirms second season of hit series ‘The Day of The Jackal’ [VIDEO]

British actor Eddie Redmayne has confirmed the second season of The Day of The Jackal. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Despite the unexpected death of Lashana Lynch’s character in the first season of the thriller The Day of The Jackal, co-star Eddie Redmayne has confirmed that he will reprise his role as the clinical assassin in the second season.

“If there’s one thing that the Jackal can’t stand, it’s a loose end,” said Redmayne, quoting something his character in the series says in the series.

Created by Peacock and Sky Atlantic, The Day of the Jackal premiered in late 2024, and viewers were quickly captivated by how a former British Army sniper, James Gordon Duggan [Redmayne’s character], lives a double life as both an assassin and a wealthy husband and father with a mansion in Cádiz, Spain.

The series is a remake of Frederick Forsyth’s 1971 novel of the same name. The Day of the Jackal became the most popular new series to launch on Sky in late 2024.

A film of the same name was made in 1973, starring Edward Fox as the Jackal.

In an interview, Redmayne shared that when his father found out about him playing the classic role, he warned him not to mess it up.

“My dad was like ‘I’m glad you’re doing it. Don’t f**k it up,” he told Seth Meyers on his Late Night show.

Season two confirmed

In the final episode of The Day of the Jackal, Duggan’s wife decides to leave him after discovering that he earns his living from killing.

The season ends with the assassin pursuing his life partner and also wanting to settle a loose end after a client failed to make payment for his last killing.

“We actually know what his priority is, in terms of what his next mission will be. He’s trying to find [his family]. Whether he does or not, let’s see,” executive producer Nigel Marchant said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Co-star on the show, Lynch, portrays the character of MI6 agent Bianca Pullman, who meets her death while pursuing the assassin.

“One thing that really attracted me to the show, and me and Eddie talk about it a lot. It’s this grey area between good and evil – it’s not binary in any way, it’s not black and white,” said Lynch in an interview.

“The Jackal is seemingly evil, but actually when you keep getting to know him throughout the show you see his softness and his gentle side and what is leading him to even wanna make these decisions.”

