‘It was a labour of love’: Helen Lebepe on embracing her heritage in ‘Queen Modjadji’

Helen portrays the character of Raisebe on 'Queen Modjadji'.

Actress Helen Lebepe said she is grateful for the opportunity to bring the story of her people to the forefront.

Lebepe is one of Mzansi’s most familiar faces on television, known for her roles in shows like Generations, Saints and Sinners, Redemption, and most recently Queen Modjadji.

Playing Raisebe in the series, the actress said this role is more than just acting; it is a tribute to her roots and a celebration of her native language and culture.

“It was extraordinary because it’s a story about my people. I am Molobedu, and I grew up in Bolobedu. So, because of that, this project is more special than any other project I have ever done,” Lebepe told The Citizen.

She added: “It was about time we represented the story of the Balobedu people and our language, which has long been marginalised.

“This show is the first significant representation of our tribe, especially in mainstream media, and it tells our story from the beginning — from where the Balobedu people come from to where we are headed.”

Helen Lebepe on being a proud Molobedu

Lebepe said she is passionate about her heritage and is proud to showcase the traditions and culture of the Balobedu people.

“What makes me proud of the Balobedu is our vibrant attire — it’s colourful, bold, and beautiful,” she said.

“Our love for traditional food is another point of pride. Growing up, I remember the excitement of harvest time when we would prepare dishes like thophi, sweet potatoes, moroho, and letelele.

“And of course, we are big on meat because we also slaughter for different reasons.”

Queen Modjadji tells the story of the Balobedu queen

Created by filmmaker, producer, and playwright Duma Ndlovu, Queen Modjadji tells the story of the legendary rainmaker of the Balobedu people, the first Queen Modjadji.

Speaking to The Citizen a few weeks ago, Ndlovu emphasised the importance of bringing such stories to light, saying that it is long overdue.

“It is a pity that only 30 years into democracy we are now telling African stories, which is what we should have been doing all along.

“Not only that, we are telling a woman’s story. Queen Modjadji has come down to earth; she is telling her own story. We are living in Queen Modjadji’s times.”

He added, “We wanted to bring a deeper understanding and appreciation of African heritage to future generations and the global audience.

“The story of Queen Modjadji is one that represents strength, wisdom, and spiritual power.”

Queen Modjadji airs every Sunday at 8pm on Mzansi Magic channel 161.

