DStv makes big change on stream limit

MultiChoice previously limited the number of concurrent streams in an effort to stop password sharing.

After years of criticism, MultiChoice Group has reversed its decision to limit DStv Stream to only one device at a time for subscribers.

The restriction was first imposed to stop password sharing, and executives soon after claimed it had both stopped the practice and drew more subscribers. Criticism and the decline in subscribers continued, and subscribers were later offered two additional streams for R50 extra a month.

On Thursday, Multichoice said the latest change, which is in effect immediately, will allow customers to stream content from DStv on two devices at the same time, including smart TVs.

The change affects DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact subscribers and not those on the entry-level bouquets.

DStv Stream standalone customers will also benefit from an additional concurrent stream on any device.

Flexibility

The company said the latest update offers “greater flexibility to customers, making it easier for them to watch what they want when they want.”

“With shifting viewing habits and growing connectivity, it’s the right time to bring back the second stream to supplement our overall value proposition,” said Byron du Plessis, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

Sport

While consumers are irked by the repetitive repeats of movies or single-episode serials, forcing people to switch to other platforms like Apple TV, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, DSTV has little to no competition for live sports broadcasts.

However, the sports channels form part of DStv’s bouquets and are not stand-alone subscriptions. The costs of these have spiked in recent years as consumers weigh the option of having a paid TV subscription or spending a few hundred rands extra a month to make ends meet.

ALSO READ: 24-hour rewind and Cloud PVR recording coming to DStv Stream

Sports fans will score with the new change as SuperSport often airs multiple live events at the same time, so no more arguing when cricket, football, or F1 is on because fans can watch more live sports simultaneously.

Improvements

The latest development builds on the DStv Stream enhancements introduced last year.

These include cloud PVR functionality that allows users to pause and rewind up to 24 hours without a decoder, an improved ‘Watch from Start’ feature, a refreshed interface with personalised recommendations, better overall stability, and AI-driven content suggestions.

NOW READ: No smart TV, no problem: Streaming sticks can bridge the tech and accessibility gap