‘This child has been through enough already’: Lady Du defends Kairo Forbes

The nine-year-old kid influencer was criticised for landing advert gigs.

Amapiano star Lady Du has come to the defence of Kairo Forbes, the daughter of the late AKA and DJ Zinhle, after social media users complained on X about Kairo landing advertisement gigs.

The nine-year-old, who is currently featured in Ackermans advertisements with her mother, has also appeared in a Nedbank TV commercial.

“This child has been through enough already!!!! She lost her father, she’s trying so hard to cope — you can see it.

“If Ackermans wants to choose Kairo, who are we to even want them to choose someone else?” parts of Lady Du’s response read.

Kairo’s brand

Kairo is not only an advertising star; she is also an international, award-winning influencer.

In July 2024, she won the Favourite African Kidfluencer award at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

At just four years old, Kairo launched her own watch, the Kairo Watch with ERA, in collaboration with her mother’s watch brand, ERA.

“With a prominent crown feature and Kairo branding, the Kairo Watch symbolises the passing down of a legacy, as one would pass down a crown from mother to daughter,” read part of a statement issued about the launch.

“Kairo has been a brand since she was born. It’s been a natural progression to get to this stage of her releasing her own product, the first of many to come,” said her grandmother, Lynn “Glammy” Forbes.

At the age of five, Kairo reached 1 million followers on Instagram, where she currently has over 1.5 million followers.

