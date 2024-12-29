Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

29 Dec 2024

01:42 pm

‘This child has been through enough already’: Lady Du defends Kairo Forbes

The nine-year-old kid influencer was criticised for landing advert gigs.

Lady Du

Lady Du defends Kairo Forbes. Picture: Instagram/@ladydu_sa

Amapiano star Lady Du has come to the defence of Kairo Forbes, the daughter of the late AKA and DJ Zinhle, after social media users complained on X about Kairo landing advertisement gigs.

The nine-year-old, who is currently featured in Ackermans advertisements with her mother, has also appeared in a Nedbank TV commercial.

READ MORE: WATCH: Proud mom DJ Zinhle reacts to Kairo’s first TV advert

“This child has been through enough already!!!! She lost her father, she’s trying so hard to cope — you can see it.

“If Ackermans wants to choose Kairo, who are we to even want them to choose someone else?” parts of Lady Du’s response read.

Kairo’s brand

Kairo is not only an advertising star; she is also an international, award-winning influencer.

In July 2024, she won the Favourite African Kidfluencer award at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

At just four years old, Kairo launched her own watch, the Kairo Watch with ERA, in collaboration with her mother’s watch brand, ERA.

“With a prominent crown feature and Kairo branding, the Kairo Watch symbolises the passing down of a legacy, as one would pass down a crown from mother to daughter,” read part of a statement issued about the launch.

“Kairo has been a brand since she was born. It’s been a natural progression to get to this stage of her releasing her own product, the first of many to come,” said her grandmother, Lynn “Glammy” Forbes.

READ MORE: AKA and DJ Zinhle’s four-year-old daughter launches her first watch

At the age of five, Kairo reached 1 million followers on Instagram, where she currently has over 1.5 million followers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kairo Forbes (@kairo.forbes)

NOW READ: Fans set stage on fire after Makhadzi fails to appear in North West

Read more on these topics

Dj Zinhle entertainment Kairo Owethu Forbes Nedbank

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Mozambican man gets six months in jail or R6k fine for smuggling 14 girls into South Africa
World South Korea plane crashes with 181 aboard, with only two confirmed survivors
Lotto Last millionaire of 2024? Lotto player walks away with millions in winnings
News KZN residents end year on bad note after storm destroys homes
News ‘Chilla Zille’: DA’s iron lady shares ‘charming’ Zuma waltz… and ‘kind’ call after THAT tweet

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES