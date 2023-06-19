WATCH: Proud mom DJ Zinhle reacts to Kairo’s first TV advert

By Lineo Lesemane

DJ Zinhle’s daughter Kairo Forbes bagged her first TV commercial, and her mom, who also stars in the advert, couldn’t be prouder.

Kairo is part of Nedbank’s first-ever Roblox game called Chow Town, a game that teaches kids about entrepreneurship.

According to Nedbank, the game is designed to offer children aged 9 to 12 a fun way to learn important financial lessons. It features a different mix of international and South African food items to prepare for their customers. Players must set up, expand and manage a virtual restaurant.

Sharing the ad on Instagram, Nedbank’s group executive: marketing and corporate affairs Khensani Nobanda wrote: “Nedbank has developed an online multi-player game. I’m pleased to announce the first Roblox game by a bank in South Africa. Another first!

“Chow Town is a restaurant tycoon game that lets your kids build and operate a restaurant with customers, South African food options, and in-game currency. Let them play, learn and earn on the Roblox game that fosters business skills. Search for Chow Town on Roblox.”

The proud mom took to the comments section to react. She wrote: “Big girl. Well done @kairo.forbes & @nedbank.”

DJ Zinhle’s court case

DJ Zinhle’s former employee Thobile Malatjie appeared in Hatfield Magistrates’ Court in Pretoria last week, where she had applied for mediation to resolve the matter without proceeding with the prosecution.

The 23-year-old was arrested in January this year after she was caught stealing accessories worth R96 000 from DJ Zinhle’s Era by DJ Zinhle store in Menlyn, Tshwane.

“However, the mediation was refused by the senior public prosecutor. She is facing a charge of theft, and it is alleged that the accused was employed at Era by DJ Zinhle and stole stock worth an unverified amount of money.

“Malatjie was arrested on 12 January after the police searched and found stock in her property.

However, she was subsequently released on R5 000 bail, and the matter was postponed to 24 July for trial,” said Lumka Mahanjana, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority.

