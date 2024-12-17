Become a holiday hero with these winning Christmas gifts

If you're struggling to find Christmas gifts, don’t stress - this guide has you covered.

The perfect gift can earn you valuable festive brownie points with loved ones. Picture: iStock

Choosing a Christmas gift can be tedious if you don’t know what to get your family and friends.

From electronics to apparel, sneakers, sunglasses, toys, and entertainment, the choices are endless for Christmas.

It’s the season of giving, and while the thought counts, the perfect gift can earn you valuable festive brownie points with loved ones.

If you find yourself staring blankly at your Christmas list, don’t stress – this guide has you covered.

Whether you’re shopping for fitness enthusiasts, tech lovers and creatives of all ages, here’s a breakdown of gifts that’ll make you the MVP of Christmas.

Fitness fanatics

UA Phantom 4

These kicks are perfect for crushing gym goals or simply running errands in style, the UA Phantom 4 are the Swiss Army knife of sneakers. With responsive cushioning and a sock-like fit, these trainers keep workouts intense and transition effortlessly.

Whether it’s lifting weights or a casual coffee run, they’re light, stable, and sleek enough to impress anywhere.

Headphones

Every workout needs a killer soundtrack, and Sony’s ULT WEAR headphones deliver. With up to 50 hours of battery life, a quick-charge feature, and smart sensors that pause the music when they’re removed, these headphones are as intuitive as they are functional.

Backpack

Every fitness fanatic needs a solid bag, and the UA Hustle 6.0 is a go-to. Spacious compartments, water-resistant fabric, and padded straps make it ideal for hauling gear, whether it’s to the gym or exploring the great outdoors.

Gadget gurus

Speaker

Big sound in a small package, the ULT FIELD 1 is portable, waterproof, and party-ready. With up to 12 hours of battery life and a range of colour options including black, orange, off-white, and forest grey, it’s perfect for those who love taking the vibe everywhere – from beach days to backyard braais.

Printer

Have a budding photographer or creative on your list? The Epson L18050 delivers stunning A3+ prints with natural tones and smooth gradients. Its eco-friendly tech and refillable ink tanks make it as practical as it is premium, a must-have for capturing memories in vivid detail and hanging them up to admire for years to come.

Party speaker

If you know someone who loves to turn up the volume, the SRS-XV800 is the gift to beat. It’s a party starter with karaoke and guitar inputs, Bluetooth Fast Pair for Android, and water-resistant durability. Bonus: it doubles as a TV sound enhancer with rear tweeters for that cinematic bass.

Creative

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Adorable Dogs

If you have a little animal lover in your life, this set from the Lego Creator series lets them build their very own fur babies, including a beagle, poodle, or Labrador. They include posable tails and ears, plus fun accessories like a toy rabbit and ball.

F1

Lego Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance

Want to make a gearhead happy this festive season? The Lego Technic Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance set is loaded with authentic features designed to excite and delight motorsport fans with its precise engineering features. This makes it a rewarding gift for adult fans of motorsport who enjoy challenging projects.

Lego Icons Poinsettia

For the grown-ups who appreciate a touch of zen, this intricate Lego Poinsettia is a thoughtful pick for Christmas. Indulge in a mindful building project or treat a loved one to this timeless botanical display.

Other tech

With Black Friday long gone, many people would have taken advantage of the specials and got the mobile phones, TVs, gaming consoles, smart watches and other tech during this time.

However, this shouldn’t stop you from seeing what’s still on offer. Companies like Apple, Huawei, Honor, Oppo, LG and Samsung have basically concluded their launches for 2024 with more amazing products expected next year.

So, if you want to get something expensive and have the means, indulge, and get it for the person you care about because they deserve it.

Entertainment

Meanwhile, families, friends and Lego fans of all ages looking for something awesome to do this holiday can check out the ‘Gift the Superpower of Play’ holiday activation running from 6 December 2024 to 6 January 2025.

Visitors can experience the magic of Lego play with an action-packed activation that includes 13 interactive zones.

Take a trip to the north pole to explore Santa’s workshop, complete with a simulated winter scene, and lead the quest for hidden treasures in the search for Santa’s surprises.

For moms and dads with toddlers aged 18 months and above, the Duplo zone is every toddler’s play paradise.

If you are in KwaZulu-Natal, you can embrace the holiday spirit and build a December to remember at Gateway Mall.

The holiday activation will break on 25 December and 1 January.

