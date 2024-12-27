Fans set stage on fire after Makhadzi fails to appear in North West

After Makhadzi’s no-show, frustrated festivalgoers allegedly vandalised the stage, leading to chaos and significant property damage at Makwassie Stadium.

Makhadzi’s no-show at Kwas London Festival led to chaos, with fans setting fire to the stage and causing R3 million in damage. Pictures: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu and Saps

The North West police launched a search for suspects after festivalgoers caused chaos when the event’s headline performer, award-winning musician Makhadzi, did not show up.

Festivalgoers attended the annual Kwas London Fun, Games & Music Festival at Makwassie Stadium in Wolmaransstad on Thursday, where the singer, Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, was advertised to perform.

However, she allegedly failed to appear during the timeslot, leaving fans waiting until the early hours of Friday.

The organisers reportedly brought out a performer who resembled Makhadzi to ease the crowd. Videos posted on social media show a woman in a green outfit performing in the early morning light.

The move, however, backfired as frustrated and angry attendees allegedly started throwing bottles and stones at the impersonator before setting the stage on fire.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the attendees were not happy when the lead singer did not pitch up and went on a rampage at around 5.15 am.

“The stage and other equipment were burnt down to an estimated value of close to R3 million,” Myburgh said.

Videos show the equipment burning, seemingly after the crowds subsided.

Watch a compilation of the videos here:

MAKHADZI NO-SHOW LEADS TO RIOTUS PARTY ATMOSPHERE AT MAKWASSI STADIUM



December 27, 2024

“Investigations into the incident are underway, and no arrest has been effected.”

R3m worth of damage

Makhadzi’s team has, however, blamed the organisers for failing to reach her payment agreement, causing her no-show.

In a statement posted on social media, Makhadzi Entertainment said a promoter named Ismael contacted the team and agreed on a R180,000 fee for her to perform at the Kwas London Fun, Games & Music Festival.

Her team said that on 19 November, they provided the promoter with a contract that required a 50% deposit before any promotional activity on social media. The contact also said that the full payment was required 14 days before the event.

“Following this agreement, a deposit was received, along with an extra R3 000 for a promotional video. Unfortunately, the promoter did not reach the agreement as per contract by failing to pay the balance within 14 days,” the team said.

Makhadzi Entertainment said they informed Makhadzi and her travelling team of events only after confirming all the payments.

“We did not receive the balance within the 14-day period,” the team added again.

Promoter failed to pay balance in 14 days – Makhadzi’s team

“We sincerely apologise to our dedicated fans in Makwassie.”

Meanwhile, the Makwassie police have launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the malicious damage to property at the stadium.

Police request anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact the Station Commander of Makwassie, Captain Bereng Hlasa, on 082 575 8377 or the South African Police Service (Saps) Crime Stop number: 08600 10111. You can also communicate anonymous tip-offs via the MySAPS app on your smartphone.

