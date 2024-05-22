Tira’s legal team mum after Luke Ntombela missed 7-day deadline to remove statements

It’s been nearly ten days since DJ Tira gave singer Luke Ntombela a week to remove defamatory statements she has made against him.

Since April, Ntombela made allegations of a payment and song registration dispute with Tira.

“I’m gonna do anything that’s due to me. I’m not planning to expose you or to taint your name, well not intentionally,” wrote Ntombela in a direct message to Tira. She shared the screenshot of the message.

The song in question is Imithandazo, which was released in 2017. The song features on the Afrotainment’s AfroSummer 17 compilation.

Tira is the founder and owner of Afrotainment. The singer, who has been part of Mzansi Magic’s Clash of the Choirs, also shared a photo with a prescription of depression medication, dated 27 September 2023 to show how much of a toll the back and forth with Tira has had on her.

Alleged sexual assault

In more serious allegations, Ntombela claimed that she woke up in the DJ’s bed after being blacked out, suggesting Tira might have sexually assaulted her.

But a week ago, through his legal team, Tira warned the singer to remove the aforementioned statements.

“Such conduct from you is causing serious and severe harm to our clients’ esteemed brand and reputation,” read the letter from Tira’s lawyers, Mkhize Attorneys.

Ntombela has shared multiple screenshots of a conversation between her and Tira, whose real name is Mthokozi Khathi.

Speaking to The Citizen, Tira’s lawyers acknowledged receiving an email requesting for comment but declined to respond on what will happen since the seven-day deadline wasn’t met.

“Please note that we cannot give out any comment at the moment,” the respond said.

Following the uproar from her posts, Ntombela was invited to Ukhozi FM’s breakfast show, Vuka Afrika Breakfast Show a few days later.

Tira’s legal team demanded that she go back to the station and retract her statements she made.

“You must further conduct a radio interview through the same radio station, retract the interview you conducted and offer an unconditional apology,” averred the station more than a week ago.

Luke unbothered

Instead of removing the statements, the singer has continued speaking on the matter with Tira. On Friday she posted on her Facebook mocking the deadline and declaring that she won’t be gagged.

“The things that make me feel bad about you are two,” she said before listing them.

“ I am explaining the damage you have done to me. But all you seem to care about is your brand. (You know tarnishing your brand was never my intention),” she said.

“2. Even if I tell you that I don’t want anything from you and you don’t explain it to me, you don’t hear me. Instead, you try to convince me to come up with the amount of money I want,” shared the disgruntled singer.

The Citizen reached out to Ntombela on Monday and the story will be updated should comment come through.