Watching CBeebies and eating Rice Krispies: Twitter reacts to Prince Louis’ absence at the Queen’s funeral

Prince William and his wife Catherine on Monday attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminister Abbey with their two eldest children, Prince George (9) and Princess Charlotte (7).

The royal siblings walked with their mother Catherine and father William, who became first in line for the throne after Charles’s accession.

George, now second in line to the throne, wore a dark suit and tie with his hair brushed and parted on one side.

His sister Charlotte wore a black dress and hat.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales, however, decided not to take their youngest son, Prince Louis (4) to his great grandmother’s funeral.

According to international reports, Kate and William decided that Louis was too young to attend such a formal event.

The young prince attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June where he had a very public meltdown – something all parents, royalty or not, fear.

Photographers attending the platinum jubilee celebrations snapped several photos of Prince Louis having a bit of a meltdown on the Buckingham Palace balcony while they were watching a special flypast following the Queen’s Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour.

The young prince who seemed fascinated by the proceedings at first, soon got quite bored and did what any four-year-old does when they’re uninterested in something – they exhibit unwanted behaviour that often leave parents’ red-faced.

As the world gathered around their screens to watch Britain’s longest reigning monarch’s funeral proceedings on Monday, the Twitterati took to their Twitter feeds to weigh in on why the youngest son of Prince William and Princess Catherine was left at home eating Rice Krispies while the rest of his family donned their fancy black threads and headed out for the day.

Here are some of the best responses:

Prince George and Princess Charlotte having a chat whilst everyone else is dead silent and serious, deffo couldn’t risk Prince Louis ????❤️ #queensfuneral— louise lewis (@LouiseyLou22) September 19, 2022

Prince Louis sitting at home watching the funeral knowing he's the only one in the family with personality. #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/ufytIgacZt— marit (@mendesmixerss) September 19, 2022

Prince Louis at home watching the #queensfuneral on CBeebies after jabbing his mum on National telly during the Jubilee pic.twitter.com/86k8SS2ary— Caitlin (@ciaoitscait) September 19, 2022

Prince Louis seeing his entire family on iPlayer and wondering why they were getting suited and booted this morning whilst he was still in his pyjamas eating Rice Krispies #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/WcSO97tE60— Caitlin (@ciaoitscait) September 19, 2022

People thinking Prince Louis isn’t there because he’s too young



The real reason: High chance of chaos #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/SYAZUosE5a— Joe (@onlyjoekin_) September 19, 2022

William and Kate left Louie at home because they couldn’t control him last time ???? #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/B57rqgqvAr— SP ???????? (@septimusajprime) September 19, 2022

Prince Louis at the palace watching his siblings get screen time when he gave us everything at the jubilee. #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/F9hGMmuaLJ— SuMu⛈ (@sumuhardy) September 19, 2022

