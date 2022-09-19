Watching CBeebies and eating Rice Krispies: Twitter reacts to Prince Louis’ absence at the Queen’s funeral

Prince William and his wife Catherine on Monday attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminister Abbey with their two eldest children, Prince George (9) and Princess Charlotte (7).
The royal siblings walked with their mother Catherine and father William, who became first in line for the throne after Charles’s accession.
George, now second in line to the throne, wore a dark suit and tie with his hair brushed and parted on one side.
His sister Charlotte wore a black dress and hat.
The new Prince and Princess of Wales, however, decided not to take their youngest son, Prince Louis (4) to his great grandmother’s funeral.
According to international reports, Kate and William decided that Louis was too young to attend such a formal event.
The young prince attended Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June where he had a very public meltdown – something all parents, royalty or not, fear.
Photographers attending the platinum jubilee celebrations snapped several photos of Prince Louis having a bit of a meltdown on the Buckingham Palace balcony while they were watching a special flypast following the Queen’s Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour.
The young prince who seemed fascinated by the proceedings at first, soon got quite bored and did what any four-year-old does when they’re uninterested in something – they exhibit unwanted behaviour that often leave parents’ red-faced.
As the world gathered around their screens to watch Britain’s longest reigning monarch’s funeral proceedings on Monday, the Twitterati took to their Twitter feeds to weigh in on why the youngest son of Prince William and Princess Catherine was left at home eating Rice Krispies while the rest of his family donned their fancy black threads and headed out for the day.
Here are some of the best responses:
