Veteran actor Timmy Kwebulana passes away after short illness

South Africa mourns the death of actor and director Timmy Kwebulana as his family thanks the public for their support.

It has been a very difficult two weeks for the South African entertainment industry.

This comes after it was confirmed that another veteran actor, musician, and director, Timmy Kwebulana, passed away on Thursday evening.

In a statement on Friday, the family confirmed that he died after a short illness.

Timmy Kwebulana died after short illness

“We give thanks for his life and his contribution to us as a family and to the arts and entertainment industry for almost six decades,” the family said.

“May his legacy continue to inspire us and those who are still to come.”

The Kwebulanas said they acknowledged that there will be lots of heartfelt messages of condolences towards them and their relatives.

They, however, requested that the media and entertainment industry colleagues give the family some time to gather and organise logistics and a way forward.

“Further details will be announced in due course. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding,” the family said.

‘Remembered for his talent and commitment to the craft’

Kwebulana was best known for his supporting roles in television shows such as Fishy Feshuns and Mazinyo Dot Q.



He played the role of Bra Vic Tau, the founder of Shooting Stars F.C., in the e.tv drama series Shooting Stars, from 2007-2010. He also guest starred in an episode of the Mzansi Magic sitcom Chandies in 2012.

In a message of condolences on X, SABC said it learnt with sadness about Kwebulana’s untimely death.

“He will be remembered for his talent and commitment to the craft. Condolences to his family, friends, and fans,” the public broadcaster said.

Kwebulana’s passing comes as the country mourns the demise of veteran actors Sello Motloung and Darlington Michaels.

Motloung, who appeared on staple South African TV shows such as Generations, Isidingo, Rhythm City, The Wife, and a slew of other shows, died after collapsing on the afternoon of 8 September at his home in Johannesburg.

There were reports of Michaels, popularly known for his role on Isidingo as Georgie “Papa G” Zamdela, being unwell and being admitted to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto.