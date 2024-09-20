Sello Maake Ka-Ncube and other veteran actors share memories of Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels [VIDEO]

The legendary actor will be laid to rest on Saturday.

We caught up with some of Mzansi’s veteran actors at the memorial service for the late Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on Thursday.

Fondly known for his larger-than-life presence in Isidingo, Michaels left an unforgettable mark in the entertainment industry.

He passed away on Friday, 13 September after an illness.

Sello Maake Ka Ncube, Motshabi Tyelele and Makalo Mofokeng

Speaking to The Citizen, former Muvhango actor Makalo Mofokeng, reflected on his long-standing relationship with Michaels, which dates back to the late 1970s and early 1980s.

“We go as far back as 1979, 1981, and 1982, in Dube, Soweto, at Pioneer Avenue, GK Productions. He was older than me and ahead of me with most of the shows. He used to work on Mama and the Load, while I worked on Hungry Spoon.

“Bra Darlington is not the same age as the likes of the late Ndaba Mhlongo [actor and choreographer], but he’s in that league in terms of work. I haven’t worked with him on set, but he was a character, full of jokes but serious when it came to work,” Mofokeng said.

Sello Maake Ka Ncube also shared his fond memories, chuckling as he remembered his first encounter with the legendary actor.

“I remember the first time I saw him; I was about 17 years old, and he was in a production by Bra Gib [Gibson Kente] called Can You Take It.

“But it was his role in Survival, which was produced by Workshop 71, that really blew my mind. After watching it, I couldn’t sleep. It was the first time I saw a play with no music, as most plays then were musical. He was a loving person, and when it came to clothes, he was the best.”

Actress Motshabi Tyelele described her unique relationship with Michaels, which extended beyond their shared profession.

“Bhut’ Darlington lived near my uncle, and every time he saw me, he’d scold me for not visiting enough,” she said, laughing as she imitated him.

“We can always rewind and watch all the things he has done, but he was a special person. I don’t remember him being angry,” she added.

Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels’ Funeral details

Michaels will be laid to rest on Saturday, 21 September. His funeral service will be held at Uncle Tom’s Community Centre in Orlando West, Soweto, from 9 am to 11 am.

