‘Maybe I’m not good at this thing’: Walter Mokoena opens up about second divorce

Former SuperSport presenter Walter Mokoena has reportedly separated from his second wife.

Sunday World reported that the renowned sports presenter separated from Nosizwe Vuso, his wife, in May this year.

Vuso is the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma.

The couple was married for about six years before the separation.

Marital ‘cracks’

Mokoena is the CEO and founder of the MySportsBook app. He was also the special advisor to the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture from 2019 to 2021.

The publication claimed Mokoena had moved out of his marital home earlier this year. Sunday World spoke to a source who is reportedly close to the pair.

The source claimed that Mokoena had an issue with Vuso’s struggle with her mental health issue which included her dealing with depression.

“He often complained that their marriage was suffering as a result of Nosizwe’s depression and mood changes. After several family meetings convened with the elders to try and save their marriage, Walter decided to leave their home,” the source told the publication.

The TV presenter confirmed the divorce report, and said “it is what it is.”

“It’s like anything that disappoints and hurts. You can’t sit there and wallow in self-pity and lament. Even the great Madiba [the late president Nelson Mandela] had to go through these kinds of things. Successes and failures are a part of life.”

“I may be the problem”

He revealed that their split was not cordial and they are not on good terms. However, he did praise Vuso as a mother and for being a great wife to him.

“We drifted apart; we grew apart. But we have children together, and we are good partners to raise our children, she is a great mother, she was a great wife and will be a great partner to raise our children, but I cannot say we are, or we will be friends.”

The sports presenter did not want to delve into details on why they are separating but said “they hold different views”.

Mokoena was previously married to actress Pearl Thusi and they share a daughter together. He had an honest reflection on both of his marriages failing, saying he may be the problem.

“Maybe I’m not good at this thing. I tried my best on two occasions and I failed. I don’t think I’m good at this thing. Maybe the problem is with me. I must also look at myself.”

Vuso and Mokoena had a lavish private wedding ceremony in 2016. She regards Zuma as her father, although he is not her biological father. He raised her and her twin sister.

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele