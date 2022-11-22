J’Something defends his dog post, insists it’s not a pit bull

Sandisiwe Mbhele

In the current climate on social media, there is a discerning number of commentators who are pushing for pit bulls to be banned in South Africa. So when the lead singer of MiCasa, J’Something, voiced his opinion, it didn’t go down well.

In now-deleted tweets, J’Something posted a picture of his dog, with the caption “izinja ze game”, which translates to dogs of the game.

‘Pit bull backlash’

J’Something with his Terrier. Picture: Screengrab/Twitter

The award-winning singer and celebrity chef didn’t expect the backlash he would receive, with some calling his picture insensitive, bad timing and “not funny,” particularly after incidences such as a pit bull mauling a child to death.

It appears the dog breed is classified as an American Bully. They are not pit bulls, they are a cross between three breeds and more depending on the breeder. The breed includes American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Miniature Bull Terrier and American Bulldog.

J’Something claps back

J’Something clapped back to some commentators when they assumed his dog was a pit bull, adding that the problem lies with them.

Clapping back to a Twitter user, he said: “gtfoh (get the f**** out of here)… you assuming this dog is a pit bull and then being hurtful with your words”.

A Twitter user by the handle @ms_tourist replied: “Timing is everything… I once recommended you in one of our brand activations. I never expected this response from you. Not that you owe me any favour, I was just expressing how I feel about pit bulls. It’s okay to put your point across without being derogatory”.

The My Kitchen Rules SA judge was not backing down, he said: “You literally called me low and an insensitive person and positioned me in your tweet as someone who doesn’t care about a child dying. And then you place an emoticon suggesting you throwing me in a trash can… and now you [are] disappointed in me??”

You literally called me low and an insensitive person and positioned me in your tweet as someone who doesn’t care about a child dying. And then you place an emoticon suggesting you throwing me in a trash can … and now you disappointed in me??— JSOMETHING (@jsomethingmusic) November 20, 2022

Netizens couldn’t get past how J’Something’s dog resembled a pit bull.

JSomething tried justifying his post but unfortunately that dog look like a pitbull— Nick’s Pizza ???????????????? (@agobakwe_m) November 21, 2022

Jsomething is mopping the floor with Mpumza shem, American Bully XL is another name for Pitbull ????????????????????— JustRon_sa (@RonnyMhlanga) November 20, 2022

one thing i will not accept is jsomething slander— certified hater ???????? (@lukie_mumtaaz) November 20, 2022

