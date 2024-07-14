Watch: A full circle moment for Makhadzi as she takes BET award to Limpopo

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba hosted a homecoming celebration for Makhadzi in honour of her recent win.

Then and Now: Makhadzi had a full circle moment as she took her BET award to the streets she used to hustle on. Picture: makhadzisa/Instagram

It was a full circle moment for BET award winning Makhdzi on Friday as she went back to the streets of Ṱhohoyanḓou to celebrate her victory with the people in Limpopo.

Makhadzi began her career selling her music on the very same streets.

Makhadzi took her BET Award parade outside Boxer Superstore in Ṱhohoyanḓou yesterday. This is where she used to perform for pennies and marketing her CDs



Back when it all started for her, she just went full circle 🥺🔥 pic.twitter.com/T0KzwIW2z0 July 13, 2024

Real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, Makhadzi reflected on her early days of promoting her music at taxi ranks and public areas to now being one of the country’s most recognisable artists.

She did this after receiving the nomination for the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act.

On Thursday Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba hosted a homecoming celebration for Makhadzi in honour of her recent win at Meropa Casino Conference Centre in Polokwane.

“The Limpopo provincial government we wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Makhadzi on this well-deserved win,” averred Ramathuba in her address.

Supporting artists

The former Limpopo MEC for Health defended the province’s support for the Limpopo creative industry.

“We are fully aware our support has been called to question in some quarters but we are not discouraged by that,” she said.

“As you know us as Limpopo provincial government we recognise the importance of the creative arts industry as a tool of job creation and economic development, through various initiatives and support programmes, the government is working to create a thriving and sustainable arts sector in the province.”

This past week Makhadzi refuted claims by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) that they had shown her support over the past 14 months.

Speaking through her team, Makhadzi said the money she received from the department was for rendering a service.

“She [Makhadzi] would categorically like to state clearly that she has never received or applied for any funding from the DSAC in the past 14 months,” averred the statement from Makhadzi Entertainment Communications team.

On Tuesday evening, the DSAC issued a statement refuting claims that they haven’t supported Makhadzi after the music artist said she had to pay for her trip to the United States to attend the BET Awards, where she won the Best New International Act award.

But the following morning newly appointed Minister of the DCAS Gayton McKenzie clarified this assertion.

“Makhadzi is not a recipient of grant funding, she delivered a service. The IT team is fixing the first link because there are still two others to follow. I will speak to Makhadzi shortly and revert after understanding what happened regarding that statement.”

Speaking to guests at Makhadzi’s homecoming celebrations, Ramathuba spoke with bravado about Limpopo’s support for Makhadzi.

“When Makhadzi goes all over to perform, Makhadzi doesn’t go to perform alone. When we pay Makhadzi, she doesn’t put a plate of food on the Ralivhona family alone, she’s always surrounded by [sic] her dancers.”

“She’s not only with her dancers, she equally has got her producers, she also has her managers, even though some of the managers take advantage of our artists. We’re going to make sure that as government we protect our artists.”

