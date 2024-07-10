‘That is not funding but a payment’ – Makhadzi responds to arts and culture department

The Ministry received enquiries about the lack of financial support provided to Makhadzi by the national government on her recent trip to the BET Awards in the US.

Makhadzi’s team has responded to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s (DSAC) claims of her being a recipient of funding. Picture: makhadzisa

Makhadzi has refuted claims by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) that they’ve shown her support over the past 14 months.

Speaking through her team, Makhadzi said the money she received from the department was for rendering a service.

“She [Makhadzi] would categorically like to state clearly that she has never received or applied for any funding from the DSAC in the past 14 months,” averred the statement from Makhadzi Entertainment Communications team.

On Tuesday evening, the DSAC issued a statement refuting claims that they haven’t supported Makhadzi after the music artist said she had to pay for her trip to the United States to attend the BET Awards, where she won the Best New International Act award.

“DSAC strongly rejects the assertion that it has not supported Makhadzi. Over the past 14 months, Makhadzi has been booked by DSAC to perform in several national engagements, receiving as much as R230 000,” averred the statement from the ministry.

Makhadzi responds

Makhadzi was one of the artists who performed at the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa in June this year at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria.

In the recent statement from the BET-award winning muso, her team confirmed that she was paid by the ministry.

“We can confirm that the department contacted Makhadzi to perform for the June 16 event and the Presidential inauguration, which she did (rendered a service) and the department paid her. That is not funding but a payment for services rendered,” noted the statement.

“The statement from the department is creating a lot of confusion from the heading to the last paragraph and seeks to give an impression that Makhadzi is one of the recipients and now is being published as stated by the Minister, Mr Gayton McKenzie. Makhadzi is not a recipient and the department should release the list and stop diverting attention.”

𝗜 𝗗𝗜𝗗𝗡'𝗧 𝗘𝗔𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗬 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗬



"They are hiding people that have been receiving money [from the department] using my name. If I must die, I must die."



– an emotional Makhadzi said on the statement by Sport, Arts and Cukture that she received R 230 000 from the… pic.twitter.com/meBtQcDEFz — Limpopo Chronicle (@LimChronicle) July 10, 2024

‘IT team is fixing the first link ‘

On Wednesday morning, newly appointed Minister of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie clarified this assertion.

“Makhadzi is not a recipient of grant funding, she delivered a service. The IT team is fixing the first link because there are still two others to follow. I will speak to Makhadzi shortly and revert after understanding what happened regarding that statement.”

DSAC’s statement

The DSAC said it received enquiries from the media about the lack of financial support provided to Makhadzi by the national government on her recent trip to the BET Awards in the US.

Before the awards ceremony, Makhadzi told MacG and Sol Phenduka on Podcast and Chill that she had covered her travel fees, stating that she had to secure funds through a loan shark.

She explained that her financial difficulties stem from her ongoing efforts to settle a tax debt owed to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Speaking to media at OR Tambo after her victorious return, the singer said:

“I think God was with me. I think He felt the pain that I was feeling, that ‘you know what, this girl, she had to take her last money, she has to go next door. But this time around I have to bless her with this so she has to make that money times 20’,” said Makhadzi earlier this month.

The Department said it is committed “to continue supporting creatives, through various opportunities, to take their talents to communities locally and internationally.”

“DSAC therefore rejects the notion of creatives, who have received support from the Department, inferring that they have not received support to pursue their talents.”

