Road closures as Limpopo premier hosts Makhadzi’s BET Award celebration

The event is taking place at the Meropa Casino Conference Centre in Polokwane .

The Limpopo Provincial Government is hosting a homecoming celebration for Makhadzi in honour of her Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award.

The event, hosted by Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, is taking place at the Meropa Casino Conference Centre in Polokwane on Thursday morning.

Road closures on Thursday

The Polokwane Municipality has issued a statement alerting motorists to temporary road closures due to the event.

“The following routes will be temporarily affected by the street parade as the convoy passes through from 11:30 am.

“All residents and visitors are invited to come out and witness this exciting event as we celebrate our beloved Makhadzi’s return to her hometown. This parade celebrates Makhadzi‘s remarkable achievement of winning the BET Award,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: ‘I am who I am because of my child’ – Makhadzi’s mother as artist returns to SA with BET Award

Makhadzi’s BET Award

Makhadzi bagged the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act at the 24th BET Awards held on 2 July at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Despite financial struggles, including having to borrow money for travel expenses, Makhadzi said she hopes that her win will lead to greater support for herself and other artists to ease financial burdens.

“All that matters is that I’m here with a BET and I was representing South Africa and they came to support this award. The rest is just history. I feel like from today on, they will support me more and other artists so they do not have to borrow money like I did,” Makhadzi said during an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill.

“I think God was with me, I think He felt the pain that I was feeling, that ‘you know what, this girl, she had to take her last money, she has to go next door. But this time around I have to bless her with this so she has to make that money times 20,’” Makhadzi said.

NOW READ: PICS: ‘Two years of hard work and sacrifice’ – Oskido’s son bags master’s degree in Spain