WATCH: American Tik Tocker goes viral for calling Mzansi cider ‘alcohol crack’

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

With sombre music in the background, the video could have you fooled that the guy is about to say something serious but as soon as he brings into shot a bottle of Savanna, you can’t help but burst into laughter at his horror. The content creator’s name is George Washington III, but goes by the moniker theafrofuturist_.

“You have been officially welcomed to South Africa, I can’t stop laughing. Thank God you safe and nothing happened to you,” commented Sam Sami. “Lol brooooo!! That’s pure 95 unleaded fuel,” was Thapelo Mohale’s verdict on the matter.

Experiencing Mzansi

Washington III, who seemingly has been in the country since April, has been sharing his experiences of being in the country. From asking his followers about what ‘mjolo’ is to enjoying his first braai or experiencing load shedding- he has lived through true modern-day Mzansi truths.

In a video of his travel from the US to South Africa, he laughs in bemusement on his first night in the country sitting on the left-hand side of the car and being a passenger.

In one of his videos where he is in Tembisa, he speaks in shock at how a township has a classy restaurant like the recently shutdown Imbizo Shisanyama.

“When I walked into this place called Imbizo Shisanyama, I could not believe this was the hood. I thought this was one of the highest class restaurants I have seen owned by a black woman. They have high quality Champagne bottles and wine. They really put an emphasis on antiques and architecture. The place in general is amazing,” says Washington III in a video shot inside the eatery situated inside the Mall of Thembisa.

Imbizo Shisanyama founder Rita Zwane, affectionately known as MaZwane, released a statement about the restaurant’s closure.

