WATCH: Build One South Africa’s Mmusi Maimane’s gets his PhD 

It’s been a landmark academic year for some of South Africa’s top political minds, and none more so than Dr Mmusi Maimane.

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane has earned his PhD in Public Management and Governance from the University of Johannesburg, inspiring many across the country with his dedication, humility, and passionate call for better governance.

In a year dominated by turbulent political headlines and tough economic realities, one moment of light came as the BOSA leader officially became Dr Mmusi Maimane.

Now holding a PhD in Public Management and Governance from the University of Johannesburg, the outspoken MP and chairperson of the Standing Committee on Appropriations says the road to academic excellence was paved with sacrifices by both him and his family.

“I don’t come from a family of academics in that sense. I started my academic journey here at Raucall (now the UJ Academy), and then to complete the journey here at UJ is an incredible achievement,” he told the University of Johannesburg website.

Maimane, who has always emphasised education as a tool for change, dedicated his doctorate to the many people who invested in him along the way.

“You don’t get a PhD because you became [famous]. You get one because someone invested in you. Someone invested in my early childhood development, and someone invested in my high school. My parents sacrificed a lot to get me the right foundation. Otherwise, there’d be no way I’d be sitting here today with a PhD,” he reflected.

His political party, BOSA, proudly celebrated the milestone in a social media post from the University of Johannesburg campus.

“Congratulations to our esteemed leader, Dr. Mmusi Maimane! Your dedication and hard work have truly paid off, and we are incredibly proud of your achievement. Here’s to inspiring future generations!” the caption read.

But Maimane is quick to remind the public that a doctorate isn’t just an academic title, it’s a tool for sharpening leadership in times of national difficulty.

“In our local politics, we are now at a stage where we’ve moved from freedom (liberation politics). Now we must talk about governance. How do we govern in such a way that we are steeped in our thinking? Where are able to contribute meaningfully?” he said.

“I’d be a member of parliament with or without a PhD, but having a PhD just helps you think better. It helps you interrogate issues better, contribute better.”

Maimane’s PhD was an autoethnographic study of his own experience as a leader in local government. His thesis zoomed in on the governance challenges from 2014 to 2019 and analysed the performance of four of South Africa’s major metros: Cape Town, Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and Johannesburg.

In a UJ TV interview, Maimane broke down the vision behind his thesis.

“It’s a reflection on governance what worked, what failed, and how leaders like myself can grow from those lessons to build a better South Africa. I wanted to make a contribution, not just politically, but intellectually.”

The achievement comes at a time when Maimane continues to push for reforms in education, economic empowerment, and ethical leadership. With his academic and political credentials now aligned, his message is clear: the future of South Africa depends on thoughtful, informed leadership.

As the country grapples with critical questions about governance, service delivery, and youth unemployment, Maimane’s accomplishment is more than symbolic; it’s a timely reminder of the transformative power of education.