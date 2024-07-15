WATCH: Princess of Wales gets Wimbledon standing ovation, Prince comforts defeated England

The royal couple separately attended the finals happening in different countries with their kids on Sunday.

The Princess of Wales was give a standing ovation at Wimbledon. Picture: princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Only making her second public appearance since her cancer diagnosis and abdominal surgery this year, the Princess of Wales was given a standing ovation at Wimbledon.

This was before the men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

People at Centre Court rose to their feet as Catherine, with daughter Princess Charlotte in tow, strode to her seat moments before the match started.

Catherine made her return to public duties with an appearance at Trooping the Colour in June, waving and smiling from the Buckingham Palace balcony with her children.

At the time, Catherine addressed her cancer diagnosis in a statement saying that while she was making “good progress”, she was “not out of the woods yet”.

Wearing a purple dress from British brand Safiyaa with gold hoop earrings from By Pariah, the Princess of Wales who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, was warmly welcomed after months of rumours about her wellbeing.

Catherine revealed her cancer diagnosis in March this year. The princess said she has “good days and bad days”, and that her treatment will be ongoing for a few more months.

ALSO READ: Royal News Update: How Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday

English encouragement

While Catherine witnessed Alcaraz defend his title at Wimbledon, her husband the Prince of Wales was witness to another English defeat at a Euro final.

William attended the final between Spain and England in Berlin Germany, with 10-year-old son George.

The Spanish defeated England 2-1and William had a word of encouragement for the English team following the result.

This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 14, 2024

His father, King Charles wrote a letter addressed directly to the England coach Gareth Southgate to express his pride despite the heart aching loss.

“Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high.

“All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near – and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain.

“But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead.”

NOW READ: Rewards of controversy? Spike in Kate and Prince William’s Instagram followers after photo controversy