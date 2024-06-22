Royal News Update: How Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday

From attending Taylor Swift's concert to honouring Windrush Generation, and more.

Prince William and his three kids. Picture: Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales

Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday with family activities and attended Taylor Swift’s London “The Eras” tour.

Meanwhile, Catherine, Princess of Wales, marked her husband’s birthday by sharing a heartwarming picture on social media.

The picture showed Prince William joyfully jumping off sand dunes with their three children.

“Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much!,” the caption read.

Later in the day, Prince William and his children attended Taylor Swift’s concert in London.

The official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales posted a photo of the royal family alongside Taylor Swift, captioned: “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErasTour.”

Taylor Swift also shared her excitement on Instagram, writing: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

ALSO READ: Princess of Wales wishes mothers in the UK a Happy Mother’s Day, as she continues to recover

Prince William honours Windrush Generation

The Prince and Princess of Wales also honoured the Windrush Generation, highlighting their lasting impact on British society.

They praised the community’s resilience and strength in a heartfelt Instagram message, calling their legacy integral to the nation’s cultural diversity.

The royal couple expressed gratitude for enriching the country’s culture and stressed the importance of celebrating these contributions daily.

The Prince of Wales also posted a video, going down the memory lane of when he visited one of the last surviving passengers of the iconic Windrush ship, which brought hundreds of Caribbean individuals to Britain in 1948.

In a video snipped posted on Instagram on Saturday, William hands Alford Gardner a special delivery.

“I have come to surprise you… You seem like you have such a positive spirit, has that always been you?” the Prince of Wales asked as he sat down to chat with the 98-year-old Gardner.