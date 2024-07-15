Daily news update: Trump assassination attempt , e-tolls and Wimbledon

Here’s your morning daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wished Donald Trump a speedy recovery. Photo: The Citizen/Randburg Sun

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the attempted assassination of former US president Donald Trump is a “stark reminder” of the dangers of political extremism and intolerance.

Trump was hit in the ear in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally Saturday, in a chaotic and shocking incident that fueled political tensions ahead of the US presidential election.

The 78-year-old Trump was rushed off stage with blood streaked across his face after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, while the shooter and a bystander were killed and two spectators critically injured.

Trump raised a defiant fist to the crowd as he was bundled away to safety, and said afterward: “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

Gauteng Finance MEC, Lebogang Maile. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

In your other daily news, Gauteng Finance and Economic Development MEC, Lebogang Maile, says the provincial government is committed to settling its portion of the e-toll debt.

Maile addressed the media on Sunday, on the state of the Gauteng province’s economy and finances.

The MEC also touched on the key focus areas of the provincial government in the seventh administration.

During the briefing, Maile said the Gauteng government needed to pay the e-toll debt the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) incurred to build the road infrastructure as well as dealing with the backlog of maintenance and rehabilitation of the network.

“It’s actually… R12 billion, which is the debt and then there’s R4.1 billion, which is about infrastructure maintenance [because] there’s a backlog.”

Fire at the Kenville Informal Settlement in Springfield in Durban. Photo: eThekwini Municipality

The deathtoll of the firefighters who were caught in a runaway fire in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has risen to six.

Midlands Emergency Services operations director Roland Robertson confirmed, three more firefighters died in hospital on Sunday.

“Another three dead at hospital leaving death count at 6 now.”

It is understood the eight firefighters were laying fire breaks to stop the fire in Boston in the KZN Midlands when the tragedy happened.

Earlier, Robertson told The Citizen the firefighters had been alive when paramedics arrived on the scene.

“They were apparently burning fire breaks and something went wrong. Either the wind picked up or something and the fire turned back onto the firefighters.”

The man was killed in Inanda early on Sunday morning. Picture: iStock

A 26-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a triple murder was killed in a shootout with South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The man was killed in Inanda early on Sunday morning.

Provincial Saps spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said officers from the Inanda Task Team proceeded to Lusaka area at Inanda where the wanted suspect was hiding out.

“He was being sought for three counts of murder and one of attempted murder. As police officers breached the premises they were confronted by the suspect who was armed. The 26-year-old was killed in the shootout. None of the police officers were injured.”

Kgothatso Montjane and Yui Kamiji won the women’s wheelchair doubles final at Wimbledon on Sunday. Photo: X/@NdzaviDerrick

In Wimbledon news, South Africa’s wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso Montjane and her partner Yui Kamiji of Japan have won the 2024 Wimbledon women’s doubles title.

The pair defeated French duo Diede De Groot and Aniek van Koot 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets during an epic tennis clash on Sunday.

This is Montjane’s third overall doubles Grand Slam title and her first Wimbledon title, that eluded her at last years tournament.

This victory is a momentous triumph for Montjane and Kamiji, who were silver finalists in last year’s competition at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

American actress, Shannen Doherty. Picture: X/Twitter

In your celebrity daily news, actress Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Scare Tactics, has died at the age of 53.

Doherty passed away on Saturday, 13 July, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Doherty’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the news of her passing to People, stating, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty.

“On Saturday, 13 July, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.” Doherty’s talent and resilience left a lasting impact on her fans and the entertainment industry.

Following the news of her passing, fans and other celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Doherty.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz beat seven-time winner Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster final, with Alcaraz winning 6-2, 6-2, 7-6. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP.

Carlos Alcaraz overpowered seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets to retain his Wimbledon title on Sunday in a brutal statement that the new era of men’s tennis has arrived.

The Spanish third seed produced a performance combining awesome power with delicate touch to win 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4), collecting the fourth Grand Slam of his young career.

Alcaraz equals the Open Era record for most Grand Slams won at the age 21 or under, joining Boris Becker, Bjorn Borg and Mats Wilander.

And he is just the sixth man to win the French Open and Wimbledon back to back.

Warm daytime temperatures are expected. Photo: iStock

After a week of freezing weather, Gauteng residents can expect warmer temperatures in the coming days.

Regional forecaster Gauteng Weather shared a post on X about the warmer weather condition.

“Unseasonably warm daytime temperatures late in the work week.”

According to Gauteng Weather, temperatures in Johannesburg are forecast to start off at a minimum of 3°C on Monday becoming very hot and reaching a high of 25°C on Friday.