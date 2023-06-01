By Reitumetse Makwea
1 Jun 2023
Energy crisis: Citizens in panic mode over potential grid collapse

Malema ranted about the country experiencing a total grid collapse within the next fortnight.

Despite reassurances from experts about the electricity grid not collapsing, unverified documents making the rounds on social media about emergency plans to survive during a nationwide blackout are sending South Africans into a frenzy, which could potentially provoke a panic and lead to another crisis. Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema ranted about the country experiencing a total grid collapse within the next fortnight. Now, different experts have weighed in on documents similar to the “Emergency plan: 2 weeks [or more] without Eskom”, claiming to be from the City of Cape Town and giving advice “in the unlikely event Eskom...

