WATCH: Gigi Lamayne launches ‘Gigiverse’ for exclusive fan access

Rapper and podcaster Gigi Lamayne has unveiled Gigiverse, a new platform that offers fans exclusive insights into her life and career.

The launch event took place on Thursday night, July 4th, at the Opera Bar Club in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Powered by Vodacom, Gigiverse provides fans with an all-access pass to personal and never-before-seen content.

This includes breaking news, behind-the-scenes footage, special sneak peeks, full live streams, Gigi‘s music catalogue, music video drops, live performances, and glimpses of her life on the road.

Gigi says that the platform will gather content from every aspect of her life and also delve deep into the heart of her world.

“Gigiverse is super unfiltered,” she says. “If you want to know about my music, what’s true, or reality-style things like if I can cook, clean, or spin an iGusheshe in heels, this is where you will find out,” she says.

Controlling the narrative via Gigiverse

She says the decision to create Gigiverse was also inspired by music executive Nota Baloyi.

“Love him or hate him, but he is a genius. He said something very powerful to me: the media tends to do this and that, so why not become the media? I took that very seriously.”

“Being someone who also studied media, I’ve always felt I was downplaying myself. I knew how to do things, but I wasn’t doing it for myself,” she added.

She said this platform will give her the power to control the narrative.

“For me, it was really about becoming my own media group, where we all feed into the positive, good and the real content, the horse’s mouth,” she explained.

Gigi Lamayne at her Gigiverse launch. A groundbreaking platform designed to offer fans unparalleled insight into the rapper's life🎥 #GigiLamayne #gigiverse #Vodacom pic.twitter.com/47Sv86Fje7 — Lineo Lesemane (@Lineo_SA) July 4, 2024

