SA politicians’ kids in music as Bathabile Dlamini’s daughter drops new song

Midnight Uzo teamed up with the legendary Professor in her new hit song.

Mzansi’s politicians’ offsprings are making a name for themselves in the music industry, with stars like DBN Gogo at the forefront.

Joining this group is Skhumbuzo Mazibuko, the daughter of former minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini, who recently released her hit song, Hayi.

Popularly known by her stage name, Midnight Uzo, the singer, songwriter, and trombone player features Kwaito legend Professor in her new song.

Midnight Uzo said Hayi is a love song about longing to see someone dear.

“People can interpret it how they wish in their own lives,” she explained.

“It can be the longing to see a partner, family, or friend. But it is essentially a song of longing for love,” she said.

The 28-year-old musician emphasised the significance of featuring music legend Professor in her song.

“Having Professor bring his unique Kwaito voice to the song made a big difference. The song has an international sound, and his lyrical prowess just made it relatable to home,” she added.

Midnight Uzo is not only a musician but also an academic achiever. She is pursuing an honours degree in Musicology at Stellenbosch University.

She said her love for music started at a young age, nurtured by her musical family and her mother’s encouragement to follow her dream.

Besides her music career, Midnight Uzo has worked as a radio DJ host and producer, is a World Champion choir singer with the Stellenbosch University choir, and is an advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community.

She has also embraced her calling as a sangoma (healer), acknowledging her connection with ancestral spirits.

NOW READ: ‘I’m very thankful’ – TikTok sensation Smokey Mirror on living the dream

Other politicians’ kids in music

DBN Gogo

DBN Gogo, real name Mandisa Radebe, is a prominent DJ and producer. She is the daughter of former Minister Jeff Radebe.

DBN Gogo is known for her electrifying performances and Amapiano tracks like French Kiss, Funk 55, and Possible, just to mention a few.

Major League DJs

The Major League DJs, Banele and Bandile Mbere, are also music stars with political lineage.

According to Briefly SA, the twins’ parents were both exiles in the USA, and their father served as a South African ambassador.

NOW READ: SA’s Breindy Klawansky inducted into Grammy academy