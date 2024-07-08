DrumPope aims to break Guinness World Record in music despite financial challenges

"I felt compelled to raise the bar even higher..."

Musician DrumPope is on a mission to make history by setting a new Guinness World Record for the Most Digital Single Releases by a Music Act in a Year.

To break the record, DrumPope will need to record and release over 1,000 songs within a year.

Speaking to The Citizen, he said he is determined to achieve this goal despite facing significant financial challenges.

“This project is big, and we need to be in the studio every day. The day-to-day costs—from studio time, engineering, traveling, food, and everything else—are weighing heavily on us,” he said.

However, DrumPope shared that brands like AMPD Studio, MTN Callertunes, Mackie, and others have offered a helping hand.

“AMPD Studios are providing state-of-the-art recording facilities and technical expertise crucial for producing music at an unprecedented pace.

“MTN Callertunez—MTN has rallied behind this initiative as a key partner, ensuring that the releases are exclusively available as MTN Callertunez, allowing South Africans to be part of this momentous event,” he shared.

Why 1,000 songs?

Speaking about his inspiration for setting such a formidable record, DrumPope said he wants to push boundaries and leave a lasting mark on the industry.

“After contributing to the industry for several years and drawing inspiration from DJ Sbu‘s record-breaking radio show, I felt compelled to raise the bar even higher,” he shared.

“My goal is to etch my name alongside other remarkable achievements in the Guinness World Records.”

DrumPope got his breakthrough after producing Lady Zamar’s album King Zamar.

He went on to work with other top artists like Mzekezeke, DJ Sbu, Bucie, Oskido with Kalawa Jazmee, Bongo Maffin, DJ Zinhle, and Zonke, just to name a few.

