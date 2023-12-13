WATCH: Katlego Maboe remembers Zahara in song, as memorial service details are revealed

Minister Zizi Kodwa visited Zahara’s family on Tuesday and also confirmed that her memorial service would take place on Thursday.

While most people have written about the times they saw Zahara perform live or shared anecdotes about how her songs impacted them, media personality Katlego Maboe has remembered the songstress in song.

The Deal or No Deal SA host regularly shares videos of himself strumming the guitar doing covers of some popular songs but on Tuesday as the country was coming to terms with news of Zahara’s passing, Maboe did a heartfelt rendition of Zahara’s Ndiza.

Bulelwa ‘Zahara’ Mkutukana’s passing was confirmed on Monday night by Sports, Arts and Culture minister Zizi Kodwa.

“I am very saddened by the passing of Zahara. My deepest condolences to the Mkutukana family and the South African music industry,” said Kodwa.

The Minister visited Zahara’s family on Tuesday afternoon. “Our heartfelt prayers go the Mkutukana family, Zahara’s friends and the entire music fraternity. The passing of Zahara is a profound loss to the country,” said the Minister after the visit.

On Wednesday morning Kodwa confirmed that Zahara’s memorial service would take place on Thursday at Rhema Bible Church.

Zahara’s family broke their silence on Tuesday with the release of a statement through the singer’s social media account on Twitter.

“A life beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. May we remember Zahara not with sorrow, but with the healing, joy, kindness and inspiration she brought to us through her life and music,” read the statement from the singer’s family.

“Surrounded by family and loved ones, Zahara departed this world on Monday, 11 December.”

Zahara remembered

Tributes for Zahara have cascaded from different corners of the country, from fellow artists to ordinary South Africans. President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country had been robbed of a great talent.

“We’ve been robbed of a great talent. She was talented, she was vibrant, she was a wonderful composer. To be robbed of that great talent at [a] young age is a real blow to our country,” said the President.

Renowned poet Lebo Mashile shared her first meeting with Zahara on an airplane, prior to her stardom.

“A few years later, her anointing brought me to tears at a gig. This country chows its greatest blessings mercilessly. #RIPZahara. Thank you for sharing your beautiful soul with us,” wrote Mashile on her Twitter.

“A few years ago my band and I randomly walked into a bar in Dakar, Senegal. A band was playing. We sat down and the next song they sang was Imali by Zahara,” said Thandiswa Mazwai.

“We were so excited. She had a voice and spirit so much like Branda [Fassie] and an ability to connect with people all over Africa. Lala ngoxolo Zahara.”

