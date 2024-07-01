WATCH: Nollywood star John ‘Mr Ibu’ Okafor finally laid to rest

Okafor passed away in March this year.

Nollywood legend John Okafor has finally been laid to rest three months after his passing.

Okafor, famously known for his role Ibu in the hit film Mr Ibu, died in March following a cardiac arrest.

The actor’s send-off service began last Tuesday, 25 June, with a novelty match, followed by a candlelight service on Wednesday.

His funeral service took place in his hometown of Amurri in Enugu State, Nigeria on Friday, culminating in a thanksgiving service on Sunday.

Okafor’s manager and daughter, Chioma Jasmine Okafor, shared several videos on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into her father’s heartfelt send-off.

John Okafor’s health struggles

Last year, Okafor faced significant health challenges, undergoing multiple surgeries due to a serious illness, including a leg amputation.

“Daddy has gone through seven successful surgeries, but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery, one of his legs had to be amputated.

“This development has been hard on us all, but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive,” a family statement read in October 2023.

At the time, the family also appealed for donations to help cover his medical expenses. They also clarified that the amputation was due to complications from blood clotting and other health issues, not diabetes as it was widely speculated.

“We wish to correct some misconceptions making rounds on social media concerning the current state of our father’s health. First, we would like to state that our Daddy wasn’t amputated on both legs but only one.

“The first amputation didn’t completely correct his health predicament, so the doctors had to go ahead to amputate the same leg further to ensure we didn’t lose him.”

