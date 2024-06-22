Shebeshxt’s daughter laid to rest in Lebowakgomo

Shebeshxt reportedly attended the funeral in a wheelchair...

The daughter of renowned artist Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Chauke, was laid to rest on Saturday in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo.

The 9-year-old, Onthatile Chuene, tragically passed away earlier this month in an accident on the R37 road near Smelters Mine in Limpopo.

The incident occurred while Shebeshxt was on his way to perform at an ANC Siyanqoba Rally celebration concert.

The rapper was reportedly travelling in his Volkswagen Polo with two other passengers when the vehicle collided with a truck and overturned.

ALSO READ: ‘He must be arrested’ – Shebeshxt slammed for slapping a fan

Shebeshxt’s daughter laid to rest

The funeral service drew a large gathering of family and friends, all united in their grief and support for Shebeshxt and his family.

According to Daily Sun, Shebeshxt, who is currently in hospital, attended the funeral in a wheelchair, with an oxygen tank and intravenous drip, surrounded by health workers and security personnel.

Tributes pour in for Unthatile

Fans of Shebeshxt have taken to social media to share their heartfelt tributes to Onthatile.

“I feel all the pain for this angel’s mother, siblings (if any), and grandparents… it’s totally heart-wrenching for her life to be cut short the way it was …RIP nnana,” Oswald wrote on X.

Ntokozo wrote: “The pain of losing a child is unimaginable and heart-wrenching. Such a profound loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of those who loved her.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Shebeshxt and the Chuene family during this incredibly difficult time. May God grant them the strength and comfort they need to endure this tragedy. Yoh, may divine solace be their constant companion.”

The funeral service of Shebeshxt’s daughter, Onthatile Chuene. May her precious soul rest in peace. 🙏🕊️🤍



The pain of losing a child is unimaginable and heart-wrenching. Such a profound loss leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of those who loved her.



My thoughts and… pic.twitter.com/45081DdKxQ June 22, 2024

NOW READ: ‘I miss you terribly, but my heart is at peace’ – AKA’s mother on visiting his grave