Rethabile Khumalo hospitalised after alleged poisoning

Rethabile's mother has asked fans to keep her in their prayers...

Prayers and well-wishes are pouring in for singer Rethabile Khumalo who has been hospitalised following an alleged poisoning incident.

According to her mother, renowned singer Winnie Khumalo, Rethabile was poisoned, allegedly by a friend, and has been in hospital for a week.

Winnie Khumalo shared on Instagram that Rethabile has undergone three operations and is currently in a critical condition.

“So I thought I would keep quiet until my daughter is okay. She is fighting for her life. She has been poisoned by a so-called friend.

“They have already done three operations on her, and we are hoping that Rethabile will soon recover, but at the moment, akukho kuhle [It’s not looking good],” said the mother.

Winnie expressed her distress as a parent and asked supporters to keep Rethabile in their prayers during this challenging time.

“It has been six days now in the hospital… So I decided it’s only fair to share this sad news with her supporters…

“She has been on and off… When you pray, please include her in your prayers,” said the mother, noting the difficulties she’s facing as a parent.

Prayers pour in for Rethabile Khumalo

Fans and other celebrities like Nhlanhla Mafu, DJ Fresh, and Lerato Mvelase, have since taken to the comments section to wish Rethabile a speedy recovery.

Sdumo Mtshali wrote: “Get better soon, speedy recovery. God bless you.”

Howard added: “By His stripes, we are healed. I pray God quickens your faith in Him and that you find comfort.”

Rethabile’s hospitalisation comes a few days after she released her new single titled Egalile.

