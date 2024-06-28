Local News

Community Chat: Would you report your neighbour for having an illegal connection?

Illegal electricity connection

Illegal electricity connections are among the chief frustrations of municipalities. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Municipalities have waged war on the scourge of illegal electricity connections, with residents urged to report dodgy connections.

The Pretoria Rekord noted The City of Tshwane has visited several areas to cut connections. This, as the City of Johannesburg undergoes operations.

In the Eastern Cape, a toddler was electrocuted to death on Thursday by an illegal connection in a settlement in the Buffalo City municipality. The community said the streets have become death traps and have called on the municipality to ensure their safety.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

Would you report your neighbour for having an illegal connection?

