WATCH: Rod Stewart booed at German concert for Ukraine support

Wearing the colours of the Ukrainian flag, he dedicated a song to the Ukrainian people and army before shouting a profane insult against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

British pop star Rod Stewart was booed at a concert in Germany while making a show of support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, German media reported on Sunday.

The singer paid tribute to Ukraine as he introduced the song Rhythm of My Heart at his sold-out concert in Leipzig on Friday, according to the Tag 24 news outlet.

Wearing the colours of the Ukrainian flag, he dedicated the song to the Ukrainian people and army. He then shouted a profane insult against Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Tag 24.

As he performed the song, images of the war, the Ukrainian flag and President Volodymyr Zelensky were shown on the screen behind him.

The audience responded with a chorus of loud boos and whistles, according to several media reports.

The Maggie May singer has previously been vocal in his support for Ukraine. Reportedly he rented a house for Ukrainian refugees in Britain.

According to German media, his support for Ukraine had been well received at previous concerts in Copenhagen and Amsterdam.

Germany has been a staunch backer of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

‘Thanks for your solidarity with the Ukrainian people!’

Michael Roth, a foreign policy expert for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD, on Sunday called Stewart the “hero of the day”.

“Thanks for your solidarity with the Ukrainian people!” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

But public opinion remains split on the issue. Some fear Germany’s backing for Kyiv could risk escalating the war. Others resent the amount of money being spent on Ukraine.

German far-left and far-right parties that are opposed to the government’s backing for Ukraine both scored major gains in last week’s EU elections.

