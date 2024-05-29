WATCH: ‘Thabo Mbeki threw me out the line’ – South African comedian on his voting experience

Comedian Khabane Moloi cast his vote at the Killarney Country Club, the same station as Thabo Mbeki.

Comedian Khabane Moloi had to make way for former President Thabo Mbeki at the Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg. Pictures: Per-Anders Pettersson /Getty Images, khabane_tv/ Instagram

Comedian Khabane Moloi had to make way for former president Thabo Mbeki in the queue as he was trying to vote at the Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“I wasn’t asked by Thabo Mbeki, but someone did come by to say Thabo Mbeki is coming, he might have to cut in the line. I was in the middle of getting my ballot when it happened,” Moloi told The Citizen.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

Like throngs of South Africans across the country, Moloi cast his vote on election day on what is touted as the most contested election in the country’s 30-year democracy.

The younger brother of seasoned broadcaster Pabi Moloi was able to cast his vote after having to make way for the ANC elder, but was irked by the heavy presence of the media at the voting station.

“The overall experience was cool. There was so much media attention there, it kind of made the experience a bit hectic,” said 22-year-old Moloi.

ALSO READ: Rising star Khabane Moloi credits mother’s support for comedy award nomination

Media attention at voting station

The voting stations where prominent citizens such as President Cyril Ramaphosa or EFF leader Julius Malema cast their votes were expected to be under the media spotlight. But this made things a bit uncomfortable for Moloi.

“Not that I think he must wait in line or whatever, it made it such a spectacle… it made a lot of people uncomfortable,” said the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Award Newcomer of the Year nominee.

“I saw that a lot of people felt like we got overwhelmed by a bunch of the press, it just wasn’t a cool thing… it wasn’t just me it was a couple of people. But overall the experience was cool.”

ALSO READ: 100-year-old voter stays loyal to DA, hopes for improvement in SA

Young people eager to vote

Contrary to popular belief that young people aren’t interested in participating in elections, many young South Africans were queueing to cast their vote.

Droves of students have been queueing at Wits University in Braamfontein for long hours to cast their vote.

“I definitely think we are going to see an increase [in voter turnout], especially with the youth participation which is actually so heartwarming to see, especially scenes from Wits and that voting station,” political analyst Pearl Ncube told Newzroom Afrika.

“Just so many young people are now even more eager to participate in political processes. Obviously that’s been an issue and concern over the years, and political parties have ben trying all over the years to earn that youth vote, to earn the trust of the youth.”

With the number of people between the ages of 20 and 29 on the voter’s roll at more than 4 million, it is clear that young people will play a big role in this year’s election.

NOW READ: P.o.o Weekly: New game allows you to step into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s shoes